DATAVERSITY Announces Open Call for Presentations on Data Architecture

DATAVERSITY Education, LLC has announced the call for presentations for their newest conference, Data Architecture Summit, which will take place in Chicago, IL on November 13-16, 2017. Data professionals who are interested in speaking should visit http://dataarchitecturesummit.com to review the guidelines and submit their presentation proposals. Submissions must be received by May 5th, 2017 to be considered.

This four-day conference, like many of DATAVERSITY’s events, offers opportunities to learn from and network with like-minded data professionals. The focus of this new event will center on data architecture, design, modeling, and data planning.

Tony Shaw, CEO of DATAVERSITY, says topics being considered for the agenda should, “tackle the practical issues that need to be addressed in order to deliver on the promise of Big Data, Analytics and Governance success. Having an enterprise data strategy is just the beginning. You have to be able to bring that strategy to reality by deploying effective data architecture. This is a challenging part of the process but it’s really where the rubber meets the road.”

Open presentation opportunities include five-minute lightning talks, 50-minute panel discussions, case studies, and sessions along with several three-hour workshops and tutorials slots where a more in-depth or hands-on approach can be presented.

Hundreds of presentations are submitted during the call for presentation period, so it is not possible for us to accept all proposals. The conference committee will review each submission and speakers will be notified by May 19th if their session is selected. Approved speakers are required to meet the organization’s provided guidelines. Visit http://das2017.dataversity.net/cfp.cfm to review the guidelines and begin the submission process.

To go directly to the presentation submission form, follow this link:

http://dataversity.skyworlddev.com/DASummit2017

All questions regarding speaking may be directed to Tony Shaw, the CEO of DATAVERSITY and Program Chair, at tony@dataversity.net.

For more information on this event, please contact events(at)dataversity(dot)net.

