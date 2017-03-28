We are proud to be attending the 2017 APA Congress. We are excited to show attendees how our workforce management / time & attendance system is able to help their business’s payroll process.

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of time & attendance / workforce management solutions, is thrilled to announce its attendance at the 2017 APA Congress, the premier conference for payroll professionals.

Taking place May 16-20 at the Orlando World Center Marriott, APA Congress brings together over 2,500 attendees. There will be plenty to do, with more than 200 workshops planned, providing the opportunity to earn RCH, CEU, CPE and HRCI recertification credits, as well as over 100 exhibitors making it the world’s largest payroll, accounts payable, and finance expo. NOVAtime will be supporting APA Congress as an exhibitor, showcasing its powerful and flexible workforce management / time & attendance system.

“We are proud to be attending the 2017 APA Congress. We are excited to show attendees how our workforce management / time & attendance system is able to help their business’s payroll process with nearly 400 payroll integration bridges and powerful tools to accommodate virtually any business’s compensation structure,” stated Brian Meharry, VP of Business Development.

NOVAtime will be at booth #420, providing demos and answering questions about the NOVAtime 5000 workforce management / time & attendance solution. The first 400 attendees who fill out a brief survey here will receive a free Noah and Timmy (#novatales) mobile phone holder. All attendees who fill out the survey will be put in the running to win an Amazon Echo.

About NOVAtime

With over 18,000 customers and over 2 million SaaS lives, NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solution with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Time and Attendance / Workforce Management solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.