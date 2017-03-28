Sunset World Resorts Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

During 2017 Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences celebrates 25 years of success in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. To commemorate the event, all of the companies’ resorts are planning monthly celebrations highlighting the unique food, culture, activities and sustainability programs that have made Sunset World one of the premier hospitality brands in the region.

The Sunset World resorts are also celebrating the world-class distinction of being the only resorts in Cancun and the Riviera Maya to be awarded Gold Crown status by RCI for more than 20 consecutive years. RCI bestows this honor on affiliated developments of the highest quality that receive consistent positive reviews from guests and members The Sunset Royal Beach Resort has held the Gold Crown every year since its doors opened 25 years ago while the Sunset Marina Resort & Yacht Club has won for 21 years, Sunset Fisherman Beach Resort for 18 years and the newest resort Hacienda Tres Rios Resort, Spa and Nature Park has held the title for 10 years.

“Celebrating 25 years of excellence and service marks a key milestone for our company and for the tourism-driven Cancun economy,” said Orlando Arroyo Marroquin, Chief Executive Officer of Sunset World Resorts and Vacation Experiences. “Our family was one of the first to move to this tiny fishing village 45 years ago and we’ve been a part of every phase of development as Cancun grew into a leading global destination. This year we celebrate all the great guest experiences in our history and

plan a prosperous and sustainable future our employees, our economy and our

precious natural resources.”

Sunset World has set new standards for excellence in guest service and innovation in environmental sustainability. One of the companies’ flagship resorts, Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa and Nature Park was hailed by the Mexican government as the new regional and national model for sustainable tourism development. Since its opening, the resort has won numerous sustainability awards, and has continued to develop the sophistication and reach of its environmental management systems. As the impact of these environmental standards became clear at Tres Ríos, the Sunset World team began looking for ways to retrofit its existing resorts to meet similar standards. While much more difficult than building to suit best practices, Sunset World invested heavily in upgrading each of its resorts with state-of-the-art solar power and high-efficiency lighting, heating and cooling systems. The resulting programs have had a significant positive impact on the resorts’ cost of operations – a benefit passed on to the resort’s members and guests.

“As part of our year-long celebration, we will also be investing heavily in renovations and enhancements across our portfolio,” said Arroyo. “We look forward to delighting our members and guests with an exciting new array of activities and dining options as well as enhancements to guest rooms and recreational areas.”

Sunset World Resorts and Vacation Experiences is a Mexican-owned hospitality leader delivering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancún and the Riviera Maya.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Sunset World has grown to encompass six resorts, world-class travel services and amenities and a diverse network of innovative operational and marketing solutions all focused on delivering the absolute best vacation experiences for our member-owners and guests. From cultural tours to water sports, Sunset World members and guests are never far from their next big adventure. For more information, please visit http://www.sunsetworld.net.