Today, Charity Network announced the acquisition of philanthropic consulting firm Global Philanthropy Group(GPG). Under this acquisition, GPG will be renamed CN Strategy & Solutions, continuing to develop and implement high-impact philanthropic strategies. CN Strategy & Solutions will complement the package of services offered to clients with which the Charity Network partners, further leveraging the power of technology for social change.

"This acquisition helps further Charity Network’s mission of being the one-stop shop for cause work. GPG brings more than a decade of success helping many of the world’s leading philanthropists—individuals, charitable foundations, and corporations—improve the world across a broad range of social issues,” said Charity Network Founder and Chairman Todd Wagner.

GPG brings an unparalleled track record including performance vetting and evaluation, human rights record verification, digital and social media strategy and management, fundraising and event support, and much more. GPG’s strategies will enhance and increase the scope of Charity Network, expanding the services it can offer clients and empowering them with a wider set of tools to tackle some of the world’s toughest challenges.

“We are at the beginning of a new, digital era in philanthropy where donors can, on a massive scale, make a direct and measurable impact on the issues they care about,” said Trevor Neilson, GPG President. “Global Philanthropy Group’s unparalleled track record in achieving huge social impact combined with Charity Network’s cutting-edge technology together creates a powerful force for social change,” added Maggie Neilson, GPG CEO.

GPG’s work has included creating impactful philanthropic initiatives for high-profile organizations, such as the Eva Longoria Foundation (ELF). GPG worked with ELF to empower Latinas to reach their potential through education and entrepreneurship, resulting in engagement and training programs for Latinas in Texas, California and even, Mexico. The Charity Network helps organizations achieve sustainability through better fundraising results. By engaging its consumer facing platforms and extensive network of media distribution partners, the Charity Network works in tandem with clients to create, distribute, and promote original content, offer supporters celebrity experience sweepstakes, and auction items from the world’s most recognizable names and brands, all while raising money to help those who are working to make a positive social impact. The company was recently recognized as one of Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the Not-for-Profit section.

About GPG

Global Philanthropy Group advises the world's leading philanthropists, working with individuals, charitable foundations and corporations to design and implement highly-leveraged philanthropic strategies. Its management expertise and proprietary network of global experts help its clients achieve lasting, meaningful results.

About Charity Network

Charity Network, named one of Fast Company’s 2017 Most Innovative Companies, harnesses the power of celebrity, technology and media to raise awareness and funds for some of the world’s toughest challenges. With a mission to complement traditional fundraising models and help charities transition from analog to digital, Charity Network has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for causes across the globe. Launched in 2016 by entrepreneur Todd Wagner, Charity Network is the parent company to three top digital fundraising platforms: Charitybuzz, Chideo and Prizeo. Each platform is a leader in its own field: Charitybuzz in online charity auctions, Chideo in cause and entertainment content and Prizeo in online sweepstakes and experiences. These three consumer-facing platforms, all working in tandem, reach a broad and diverse group of donors from millennials to baby boomers through a network of syndicated partners including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Company, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Twitter, Delta Airlines and more. Together with its partners, Charity Network can amplify a cause message to reach more than 80 percent of U.S. TV households and more than 100 million unique visitors each month. To learn more, please visit: http://www.charitynetwork.com.