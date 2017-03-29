Tim Binning, broker/owner of RE/MAX All Pro in Bloomingdale, St. Charles and Sugar Grove, Ill., and Kathy Dames, broker/owner of RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals in Plainfield and Shorewood, Ill., shared the 2016 RE/MAX Northern Illinois Trendsetter Award.

The honors were presented at the recent 40th Annual RE/MAX Awards Ceremony at Navy Pier. The Trendsetter Award recognizes individuals who are consistently ahead of the curve when it comes to industry trends and whose progressive outlook and actions benefit their office and the entire RE/MAX system.

Binning was recognized for the remarkable investment he has made in his three offices during 2016, moving all of them to new facilities that offer the state-of-the-art tools and attractive, modern interiors in highly visible locations.

Affiliated with RE/MAX since 1992, Binning purchased the Bloomingdale office in 1997, added Sugar Grove in 2005 and St. Charles in 2009. Currently, more than 75 brokers are affiliated with those offices.

A resident of St. Charles, Binning was cited by RE/MAX for his unwavering efforts and commitment to excellence.

Dames has been a RE/MAX stalwart for three decades, much of that time as a highly productive broker. However, she opened her own RE/MAX franchise in Shorewood early in 2012 and followed that up late in 2013 by opening a second office in Plainfield. The two offices now have a combined staff of 40 brokers, with further growth on the way, Dames said.

She spent much of 2016 working on creating an exciting new home for her Plainfield office by converting a 70-year-old Cape Cod in the town’s downtown historic district into a new office that will open its doors in a week or two.

In presenting the award to her, RE/MAX saluted Dames’ success in quickly making both her offices major forces in their local markets while also delivering a strong message to her organization about the importance of community involvement. In the latter instance, she leads by example through her work with local civic and charitable groups, including Cornerstone Services and Easter Seals.

