Catalyst Group Offers Pro Bono Work to Non-Profits

Catalyst Group Development announced this week that it will offer free development and consulting services to one non-profit organization each month in an effort to support those that have made a difference in the community. This latest endeavor by Catalyst Group serves to empower these organizations to develop and enhance their effective web presence, which may be lacking due to the nature of their non-profit status.

John-Mark Bantock, president of this Tucson-based software consulting company, said "We look forward to giving back and supporting those organizations who positively impact our world." Bantock stresses the importance of operating as efficiently as possible, especially in the case of non-profits that are often burdened with high operational overhead. As a result, not enough of their money is funneled to fueling their work or improving their online visibility.

Catalyst Group specializes in strategic software consulting, business development and workflow design, working with clients to implement effective, easy-to-use systems to help their organizations grow and operate more efficiently. Services range from website development and design to CRM implementation and database management.

Non-profit organizations who wish to learn more about the program can apply for this month’s pro bono partnership, equal to 10 hours of consulting time, here.

