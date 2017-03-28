Early in the morning of Monday March 27th, a woman called the police and reported a sexual assault and kidnaping. It’s alleged that the perpetrator broke into her Belmont University area apartment and threatened to cut the victim with a knife. After an alleged sexual assault, it’s reported that she was kidnaped and forcibly taken to an ATM, where the perpetrator had her withdraw money. He then had her drive to a location off of Nolensville Road where he left the victim and she reported the crime to the Nashville Metro Police.

This crime is particularly shocking since the area around Belmont University Campus, where the woman lives, is a gentrified neighborhood where residents are generally not concerned about crime. According to the FBI, approximately 3.7 million household robberies occur each year in the United States, and nearly one-third take place while the resident is home. Nearly 72,000 of these home invasions resulted in some form of assault, rape, or violent victimization. Cases like this are a frightening reminder that crime can occur in any neighborhood, regardless of how “good” it may appear.

Security expert and Armor Concepts CEO Alan Young says that lack of precautions taken by people in areas perceived to be safe can make them easy prey for intruders. “For some reason, people in nicer areas don’t believe that they can be victims of crimes like this. The sad fact is that crime happens everywhere and it’s happening with greater frequency in newly gentrified areas.”

For added security, Young recommends that all homeowners make sure that their exterior doors have deadbolts. He also recommends cutting shrubs and trees around windows and keeping the exterior of your home well lit. Finally, he suggests reinforcing the doors on your home as an effective way to help keep intruders out. He recommends Door Armor as an inexpensive security solution for homeowners to consider.

While home alarm systems are often the first place that frightened homeowners look to protect themselves, Mr. Young stresses that homeowners should understand that alarms can never prevent forced entry. “Alarms tell you that someone is in your home, but they can’t stop intruders from coming inside. There really needs to be a shift in the way that people think about security,” said Young. “Studies have shown that the average police response to an alarm is often more than 20 minutes and that the majority of homeowners do not arm their alarms until they leave their homes.”

While the intruder, in this case, used a window, according to the FBI, more than 85% of break-ins are through a door. “Real security is not about spending a lot of money or making your home look like a fortress,” said Young. “By simply locking your windows and making sure that your doors are locked and cannot be kicked-in, homeowners will turn away most intruders. Most thieves are looking for easy targets. Make them work and they are likely to go elsewhere.”