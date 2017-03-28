Entry for the 2017 "Howe" Healthy is Your Heart Drawing Contest We want to help the AHA raise awareness of heart disease and help give back to our employees and the community by supporting and promoting a healthier San Diego.

Bill Howe Plumbing began in San Diego in 1980 with a mission to deliver the best drain and plumbing services at affordable rates. As the company grew, so did the mission to incorporate giving back to the community. For over 35 years, they have grown to add services in heating & air, epoxy drain lining, and restoration & flood remediation.

Bill Howe has been partnering with the San Diego American Heart Association since 2010. The American Heart Association “works every minute of every day to advance groundbreaking medical research, spread lifesaving knowledge and reach out to people of all ages about cardiovascular disease and stroke.”

“Choosing to sponsor the American Heart Association was easy,” said Tina Howe, Vice President of Bill Howe Plumbing in San Diego. “We are in a labor-intensive industry and make health and wellness a focus of our company culture. We want to help the AHA raise awareness of heart disease and help give back to our employees and the community by supporting and promoting a healthier San Diego.”

Due to high interest, the “Howe” Healthy is Your Heart? Drawing Contest deadline has been extended by one week to April 7, 2017. Submissions can be sent to the American Heart Association San Diego Division at 9404 Genesee Ave. #240, La Jolla, CA 92037. Submissions must be postmarked by Friday April 7.

Parents and teachers can visit the official "Howe" Healthy is Your Heart? contest page on the company website to download contest forms, see rules and also find tips to stay healthy. The contest is free and open to all San Diego children ages 5-12.

The contest winners in each of the four age categories, 5-6, 7-8. 9-10, 11-12 will receive a $100 Gift Card from Toys R Us, the Facebook Favorite will also receive a $100 Gift Card to Toys R Us. New this year is the Grand Prize. In Addition to a $250 Toys R Us gift card, the Grand Prize Winner’s school will receive a $1,000 donation from Bill Howe to use in physical education and/or the arts department.

