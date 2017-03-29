E-Discovery Unfiltered “These reports have been extremely valuable for helping us even better understand how we’re perceived in the market," said Shawn Gaines, Director of Marketing Communications for kCura, a leading provider of document review software.

Ari Kaplan Advisors, a leading legal industry advisory company, released its 3rd annual E-Discovery Unfiltered: A Survey of Current Trends and Candid Perspectives report, which features insights from corporate law department leaders and law firm partners about 30 e-discovery vendors and a variety of popular trends. The report highlights the acceptance of cloud-based solutions, current electronic discovery challenges, and where companies are making their biggest investments this year, among other topics.

Between January 4, 2017 and January 27, 2017, legal industry analyst, Ari Kaplan, personally interviewed 27 individuals responsible for e-discovery decision-making, including 10 in-house lawyers, nine in-house administrative e-discovery leaders, and eight law firm partners. 100% of the respondents implemented e-discovery tools, developed e-discovery processes, and selected e-discovery tools and vendors. Of the nineteen respondents from corporations, seven were in financial services, including banking and insurance, four were in life sciences, three were in manufacturing, two were in retail, one was in energy, one was in transportation, and one was in entertainment. 59% worked for companies with revenues that exceeded $5 billion and 79% worked for companies with over 10,000 employees. All law firm partners worked for AmLaw 200 organizations and served as primary e-discovery counsel.

The most frequently cited trends for 2017 were artificial intelligence, analytics, market consolidation, use of the cloud, and information governance. Other key findings include:



60% of corporate counsel reported that law departments are bringing more of their e-discovery in house.

Respondents recognized 24 vendors for analytics, 14 for their impact on the cloud, and 13 for visualization.

44% of in-house administrative e-discovery leaders cited managed review as the most valuable e-discovery service, while 75% of law firm partners highlighted forensic collection.

50% of corporate counsel and 67% of in-house administrative e-discovery leaders prefer to access their future technology solutions solely in the cloud.

40% of corporate counsel noted that 75% or more of their cases are small or investigative, while 33% of in-house administrative e-discovery leaders reported that 50% or more are of that type.

For corporate counsel, communication was the most cited quality that they value in an e-discovery vendor. In-house administrative e-discovery leaders recognized competence most often, and law firm partners highlighted responsiveness.

93% of the respondents use an RFP process.

In addition to public trends, Ari Kaplan Advisors prepares individual reports for subscribing vendors providing both detailed insights from their target customer base along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis to help guide their sales and marketing initiatives. "These reports have been extremely valuable for helping us even better understand how we’re perceived in the market, and what else we could be doing to meet the needs of both customers and non-customers alike," said Shawn Gaines, Director of Marketing Communications for kCura, providers of the e-discovery software Relativity and whose user conference this October will feature Ari Kaplan as a speaker. "For the past three years, the reports have provided the kind of transparency and insight you get from candid face-to-face conversations—and that’s the best kind of feedback you could hope for."

Among other topics, the report specifically identifies the legal industry’s most significant trends, where survey participants are investing in e-discovery in 2017, the services that are most valuable to them, the qualities that matter most when choosing or working with a provider, leading vendors for analytics, the cloud, and visualization, how respondents prefer to access their future technology solutions (i.e., in the cloud or on-premises), the biggest e-discovery headaches, and whether companies are bringing more of the e-discovery process in house.

“We created the E-Discovery Unfiltered series to give leading providers of products and services direct access to candid feedback that could positively influence their business and customer relationships,” said Ari Kaplan, the author of the E-Discovery Unfiltered report. “We now offer on-site sales training to legal technology and e-discovery companies that are interested in adapting the themes shared in this unique research to more effectively connect with their core audience and create market share opportunities,” he added.

Ari Kaplan Advisors is a leading legal industry advisory company that publishes benchmarking reports on legal technology trends, delivers networking, public speaking, and business development training for law firms and other providers of professional services, and offers personal coaching and access to its proprietary coaching software platform, http://www.Lawcountability.com. For the past three years, the consultancy has published E-Discovery Unfiltered: A Survey of Current Trends and Candid Perspectives to provide leading vendors with insights about their businesses from members of the their target audience, as well as their views on a range of key trends.