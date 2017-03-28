A company can set up the NCheck Cloud time and attendance solution in just a few minutes.

Neurotechnology, a provider of high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of two biometric time and attendance tracking products: the new NCheck Cloud Bio Attendance cloud-based service and the updated NCheck Bio Attendance 4.0 software. NCheck Cloud Bio Attendance uses biometric face recognition to enable users to check in and out from anywhere via the internet by taking selfies using personal devices or a dedicated device for all users in the company. The latest NCheck Bio Attendance software provides enhanced speed and usability and adds iris recognition to its fingerprint and face recognition capabilities for mobile or on-site time and attendance logging. Both NCheck Cloud Bio Attendance and NCheck Bio Attendance 4.0 generate reports on their own and can export data to third party payroll applications.

“A company can set up the NCheck Cloud time and attendance solution in just a few minutes,” said Vaidas Didvalis, NCheck project manager for Neurotechnology. “Users can check-in and check-out from anywhere using their own devices or they can use a dedicated device for a group of users. Iris recognition integration into the standalone NCheck Bio Attendance enables biometric check-in and check-out when fingerprints and face cannot be used – a capability that hospitals and clinical research labs find particularly useful,” Didvalis added.

With the new NCheck Cloud Bio Attendance cloud-based time and attendance service, all data is accessible via the internet, so administrators can review attendance data, generate reports, add new users and complete other administrative functions with no need to install or maintain software. Up to five users can be registered using a free account.

NCheck Bio Attendance 4.0 provides an extra measure of security with the addition of RFID card and barcode reader integration, which enables user identification through a combination of card scans and biometric verification. The addition of iris recognition is particularly useful in facilities where users cannot touch fingerprint sensors or where faces are often covered, such as hospitals and laboratories. The system administrator can choose which biometric option is preferred.

The latest NCheck version also includes an array of useful new reports, including productivity, absentee and late arrival. As in previous versions, NCheck Bio Attendance 4.0 works with standard Windows PCs and off-the-shelf Android devices; supports a wide range of fingerprint scanners, device cameras and webcams; and includes GPS logging, database synchronization for remote workers, user grouping, shift support and attendance planning among other capabilities.

As with all Neurotechnology products, the latest version of NCheck Bio Attendance is available as a free upgrade to existing NCheck customers. A 30-day trial with full functionality is available for download and evaluation.

NCheck Cloud Bio Attendance and NCheck Bio Attendance 4.0 are available at ncheck.net,

through Neurotechnology at Neurotechnology.com or from distributors worldwide. Customers can also order an Android tablet with NCheck Bio Attendance pre-installed.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a provider of high-precision software and development products for biometric fingerprint, face, iris, palmprint and voice identification; object recognition; AI and robotics. Drawing from years of academic research in the fields of neuroinformatics, image processing and pattern recognition, Neurotechnology was founded in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania and released its first fingerprint identification system in 1991. Since that time the company has released more than 130 products and version upgrades for identification and verification of objects and personal identity. More than 3000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products, with millions of customer installations worldwide.