Leader Aviation to Rebrand as Leader Luxury

Leader Aviation, a provider of comprehensive e-marketing services for business aviation, today announced its new brand – Leader Luxury. This new corporate identity reflects the company’s growth and expansion into the global yacht market.

Founded in 2009, Leader Aviation successfully accelerates the sales cycle of business aircraft transactions by providing dynamic online tools, including: a portal for aircraft sales, direct access to pre-qualified buyers and sellers, and a central destination for resellers and brokers.

Drawing from its experience, the Leader Aviation team concluded that the business aviation and yachting markets are characterized by a significant intersection of clients. Thus, a strategic decision was made to apply the online techniques perfected in business aviation to the yachting market.

Today, Leader Luxury offers about 400 business aircraft listings and 80 yacht listings.

Leader Luxury services include:

eBroadcasts: E-mail campaigns customized to client branding guidelines with daily-reviewed subscriber lists to ensure that listings reach the right people immediately.

Web Listings: The Leader Luxury team uses search engine optimization, key word analytics and push marketing to drive listings with maximum efficiency.

Mobile Apps: Easy access to listings on any iOS or Android device.

Social Media Marketing: Leader Luxury uses the most extensive social media campaigns in its market segments and incorporates the latest technology to expand reach.

Virtual Tours: Comprehensive photography packages and virtual tours effectively showcase listings on any platform.

Services start at just $150 USD per listing, including: design, eBroadcast, Web visibility, mobile app visibility and social media promotion.

Leader Luxury clients benefit from:



Powerful user engagement

Proprietary lists of international buyers and sellers

Instant access to real time updates

Extensive market research

E-mail distribution segmented by individual preferences

Concise reporting on lead-generation

“We are very pleased to announce our new brand and officially enter the global yacht market,” says Finola Hogan, President, Leader Luxury. “After significant analysis, we concluded that the similarities between the business aircraft and yachting markets greatly outweighed the differences, and the immense benefit of cross-industry promotion became obvious.”

“Our immediate plan is to increase our long-standing presence in business aviation while further developing our new position in yachting, but our ultimate vision is to expand into other high-end markets where the strategy of building a consolidated luxury network brings undeniable value to each industry,” adds Ms. Hogan.

About Leader Luxury

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Leader Luxury provides innovative e-marketing solutions and an optimized digital experience for buyers, sellers, and service providers in the business aviation and yachting markets. For more information, please visit http://www.leaderluxury.com.

