Alliance Franchise Brands LLC has teamed with leading print industry software provider Aleyant to add Aleyant tFLOW to its one-of-a-kind technology WorkStreamSM platform. The system fully integrates sophisticated eCommerce, business management and workflow automation for its franchise network of 625-plus locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Previously, the franchise organization selected Aleyant Pressero™ as the web-to-print component to WorkStream. “Both Pressero and the tFLOW workflow product are open solutions that fit nicely into our overall technology architecture,” said Joe D’Aguanno, CTO of Alliance Franchise Brands. “Providing a competitive edge to our franchise network means choosing partners that understand our vision. We have found that with Aleyant’s world-class solutions.”

Greg Salzman, Aleyant President added, “These products enable franchise locations to accept an online order and automatically enter it into the center’s point of sale/MIS system. The file can then be pushed into production with minimal manual touches. This can be a differentiating factor in a competitive industry, as today’s print buyers demand speed, accuracy and simplicity from their print services providers.”

More than 30 franchise locations have been early adopters of the WorkStream platform, according to D’Aguanno, and are reporting positive outcomes. “The addition of tFLOW is the next evolutionary step in the deployment of our tip-to-tail technology package that will include eCommerce and web-to-print, a core MIS, and back-end workflow automation,” he added.

WorkStream is a centerpiece of the franchisor’s long-term vision for growth. “Our strategy to reduce the time associated with estimating, order entry and production activities through automation and shift it to client service allows both our franchise members and their clients to work on their businesses rather than in them,” said D’Aguanno. “With a sales-driven model, our network provides greater value through consultation, understanding what clients are trying to accomplish to propose solutions that help them achieve a goal or solve a problem.”

About Aleyant

Founded in 2005, Aleyant is an innovative leader in providing robust software services to the graphic communications industry at value-driven prices. Aleyant creates web-to-print, estimating & production, and prepress automation workflow software for graphic arts professionals. By unifying production processes, we expand our customers’ ability to be more available, efficient and profitable. Aleyant’s flagship web-to-print software, Pressero®, is a highly customizable retail and business-to-business storefront interface and has launched many of its clients into the exciting world of Internet-based print sales. Aleyant also offers a web-based online design and variable data publishing (VDP) system, eDocBuilder™, as a separate product, as well as Aleyant tFLOW, a powerful digital and large format automation workflow solution that is integrated into the Aleyant ecosystem. Aleyant PrintJobManager™ is a cloud-based print job manager solution that quickly generates estimates and market-driven pricing, provides job management, raw material inventory tracking and planning across a wide variety of print production technologies and applications. It includes a Zapier account for connectivity to over 750 apps. Aleyant solutions are already integrated with multiple MIS and web-to-print systems and are easily integrated with other third-party offerings commonly used in printing operations.

For additional information about Aleyant offerings, please visit http://www.Aleyant.com or call (630) 929.0104.

About Alliance Franchise Brands LLC

Alliance Franchise Brands is one of the world’s largest business-to-business franchises, serving the multi-billion-dollar market for marketing, print, sign and graphic communication services. Through its subsidiaries, Alliance Franchise Brands’ 625-plus franchise members in North America and the United Kingdom provide businesses and organizations with a one-stop resource for technologically advanced and strategically sound solutions for their graphic communication needs. Its Marketing & Print Division includes Allegra Marketing – Print – Mail, American Speedy Printing, Insty-Prints and KKP. Its Sign & Graphics Division includes Image360, Signs By Tomorrow and Signs Now brands. Its Corporate Operations Division includes Allegra locations in Plymouth, Clawson and Troy, Mich., and Windsor, Ont. Corporate-owned Image360 centers are located in Columbia and Middle River, Md.; Plymouth, Mich., and Windsor, Ont. For more information, visit http://www.alliancefranchisebrands.com or call (800) 726.9050.