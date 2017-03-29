“We will be leveraging this event to explore how JD Edwards will thrive in the future, specifically as the focus shifts to hosting in the cloud. We plan to showcase how EmeraldCube can successfully position JD Edwards users for this transition.”

Oracle Gold Partner, EmeraldCube Solutions, announced today their participation in the Collaborate 17 conference to be held in Las Vegas, NV, April 2 – April 6, 2017. Collaborate is a technology and applications forum for the Oracle community.

EmeraldCube Solutions is a sponsor of the event, presenting the JD Edwards Super Session, “JD Edwards 2026: The ERP of the Future”, and 18 other educational sessions. In addition, the team will have a booth at the exhibitor showcase and will be participating in a number of Special Interest Groups. “Collaborate is an incredible opportunity which brings together the Oracle community and specifically the JD Edwards clients we have the pleasure of supporting on a daily basis,” said Todd Chromzak, Partner of EmeraldCube Solutions. “We will be leveraging this event to explore how JD Edwards will thrive in the future, specifically as the focus shifts to hosting in the cloud. We plan to showcase how EmeraldCube can successfully position JD Edwards users for this transition.”

EmeraldCube Solutions, established by Marcelo Tamassia, Craig Kelly and Todd Chromzak, is best known for its JD Edwards technical capabilities, Configurable Networking Computing (CNC) Services, Managed Services, Business Intelligence, and JD Edwards hosting. EmeraldCube Solutions’ product EmeraldPrism, allows customers to track the pulse of their EnterpriseOne environments by proactively identifying issues and changes that affect stability and uptime. Their EmeraldVision product is the only SaaS based Business Intelligence (BI) solution built specifically for JD Edwards. And their most recent offering, EmeraldCloud, is a secure managed cloud solution built exclusively for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, powered by Amazon Web Services.

Throughout the week, EmeraldCube will be at the exhibitor showcase in booth #438 with product demos and giveaways. Additionally, they will be hosting 18 educational sessions. The schedule for these sessions can be found here: http://www.emeraldcube.com/webinar-calendar/#collaborate17. “We plan to share with Collaborate attendees some very insightful industry information along with tips on maximizing their JD Edwards EnterpriseOne user experiences,” said Chromzak.

For more information regarding EmeraldCube Solutions and their participation at Collaborate, or to request an appointment, please visit http://www.emeraldcube.com/webinar-calendar/#collaborate17.

About EmeraldCube Solutions

EmeraldCube Solutions is an Atlanta-based Oracle Gold partner, providing business technology solutions to JD Edwards customers. Their solutions, EmeraldPrism (CNC Monitoring), EmeraldVision (SaaS based Business Intelligence), EmeraldSensor (connecting the IoT to ERP systems), hosting with EmeraldCloud, and military grade data encryption with EnCrypto, all provide insight so customers can make more informed business decisions. To find out more visit http://www.emeraldcube.com.

