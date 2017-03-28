“We recognized that the deployment model and target market of VSaaS is almost identical to UCaaS.” - Jayson Jones, VP of Business Development of SkySwitch.

SkySwitch recently announced at their Vectors 2017 User Conference that SkySwitch resellers can now generate more revenue per user by offering Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) to their existing SMB clients. The new service is available immediately to all SkySwitch Resellers and can be fully managed from within the SkySwitch Reseller Dashboard.

“At SkySwitch, we recognized that the deployment model and target market of VSaaS is almost identical to UCaaS,” stated Jayson Jones, VP of Business Development of SkySwitch. “IP-enabled cameras are deployed on the customer premise and managed from the cloud in much the same way as SIP phones. This similarity will enable UCaaS resellers to leverage their existing sales, service and support infrastructure to capture a new revenue stream.” SkySwitch has done the heavy lifting to integrate the new video system with its existing service delivery platform. Ordering, provisioning, and customer account management can all be handled without resellers having to learn an entirely new system.

A short video showing the ease with which a new VSaaS endpoint can be deployed is available here: http://www.skyswitch.com/skyswitch-launches-vsaas/

In their report, Global Video Surveillance as A Service Market 2017-2021, Technavio’s analysts forecast the global video surveillance as a service market to grow at a CAGR of 27.45% during the period 2017-2021.

According to Eric Hernaez, President and Founder of SkySwitch, “Like almost everything else in the office, video surveillance is moving to the cloud. We want to give our channel the tools that they need to capitalize on that trend. Our goal with the new VSaaS product line is two-fold. In addition to raising ARPU for resellers, it will also serve as a point of differentiation. Now a reseller’s sales team has an exciting new product that can be used to start a conversation, and yet another means to set their service apart from other hosted PBX and UCaaS vendors.”

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch (http://www.skyswitch.com) is a US-based, next-generation communications platform provider. SkySwitch delivers a comprehensive white label communication service and back office support to our resellers. This enables our resellers - communication, telecom, IT service providers - to offer a branded, cloud-based, Hosted PBX Service and unified communications and collaboration services (UCCaaS) to their subscribers without the requirement to invest in or manage the platform from which the service is offered. The SkySwitch platform includes not only the infrastructure to deliver feature rich voice, video, text and fax communications, but also all operational and business support systems necessary for a reseller to experience rapid growth and profitability. This includes billing, carrier services, DID porting services, and regulatory compliance.