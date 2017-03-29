OneWindow connects many of the Office 365 applications with a user-friendly, dynamic interface, making it easy for everyone to start using the platform on day one,” says Director of Business Operations and Procurement Aliz Agoston of R4D.

Portal Solutions, a technology consulting firm that designs and delivers modern digital workplaces on Microsoft Office 365, announces Results for Development selects its turnkey intranet, OneWindow Workplace, for its modern, collaborative intranet solution.

Results for Development (R4D) is a global nonprofit organization working with partners in more than 55 countries to find new ways to help people escape poverty and reach their full potential. R4D wants to deploy an organization-wide intranet on Microsoft Office 365 to improve communication and collaboration, provide cloud storage and file sharing capabilities, establish a knowledge management platform and use Office 365’s robust solutions for daily work activities. R4D currently uses a static folder-based file hosting and sharing system, but it no longer meets the growing organization’s needs.

With Office 365 already rolled out, R4D was looking for a rapid deployment of a turnkey social intranet to leverage its existing Office 365 investment. Executives were looking to implement a solution to support its operations to include:



Easy access to forms, policies and templates

Portal for onboarding new employees

Platform for knowledge management

Easy search and discovery of content

Project specific workspaces and team sites

Sharing videos and images

Employee directory

Quick links to other systems (such as payroll, travel, expense management)

Better file management through the use of tagging and topics

Sharing organization-wide news, events and updates

Providing a platform for social group s and clubs

“We were looking for a comprehensive intranet solution to help our employees collaborate and communicate more efficiently and to find and share documents easily. OneWindow connects many of the Office 365 applications with a user-friendly, dynamic interface, making it easy for everyone to start using the platform on day one,” says Director of Business Operations and Procurement Aliz Agoston of R4D.

“Because OneWindow Workplace is a cloud service, customers don’t have to maintain any servers or software, that part is taken care of through the OneWindow subscription. The intranet solution is mobile accessible and is branded to reflect R4D’s branding and style elements,” says CEO Daniel Cohen-Dumani of Portal Solutions.

OneWindow Workplace is a turnkey intranet-as-a-service solution that is built on Office 365 and Microsoft Azure. The intranet solution takes into account common internal communication challenges organizations face and leverages key features of Office 365 to improve community building, knowledge retention and reuse, and workplace productivity. The solution integrates many Office 365 workloads including SharePoint Online, Yammer, Delve, Videos, Planner, Skype for Business, Teams, Office Graph and OneDrive for Business. OneWindow Workplace, can be deployed in 80% less time than custom solutions. See OneWindow Workplace in action in this two minute video.

About OneWindow Workplace

OneWindow Workplace is designed, built and maintained by Portal Labs, LLC and marketed by Portal Solutions. Portal Labs is a research and development company focused on the continuous innovation of OneWindow Workplace, a turnkey, ready-to-go social intranet solution built on the Microsoft Office 365 platform. OneWindow Workplace is an “Intranet as a Service” solution integrating the components of Office 365 in a single window, where organizations can rapidly improve user productivity and fully experience a mobile and cloud-first digital workplace environment. Portal Labs is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Find more information at http://www.onewindowapp.com.

About Portal Solutions

Portal Solutions designs and delivers modern digital workplaces on Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint platforms to help organizations effectively share what they know and find what they need – anywhere, anytime and on any device. Portal Solutions is a Microsoft Gold and Cloud Partner focusing on Office 365, SharePoint, Azure, Power BI, Enterprise Mobility + Security and Yammer. Founded in 2003, Portal Solutions is a privately-held company headquartered in Bethesda, Md., with a regional office in Woburn, Mass. Learn more at http://www.portalsolutions.net.

About Results for Development

Results for Development (R4D) is a global nonprofit organization working with partners in more than 55 countries to find new ways to help people escape poverty and reach their full potential. We apply fresh thinking and rigor to emerging and stubborn development challenges, particularly within the interrelated fields of health, education and nutrition. We do this by providing support to change agents — policymakers, program managers, social entrepreneurs and civil society leaders — who are driving reforms in low- and middle-income countries. We conduct analysis that helps to inform and influence decision-makers. We design, test and evaluate creative, high-impact solutions. And we build communities and networks that connect people and ideas. For more information, visit our website at: http://www.r4d.org.

###