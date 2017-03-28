PaySimple is just one of the important integrations Bright Pattern has planned for 2017.

Bright Pattern continues to support customer integration needs by providing a large variety of integration accounts and partnerships to help improve contact center efficiencies. PaySimple, provider of payment processing, is the newest payment processing integration within the Bright Pattern platform.

Omnichannel payment processing integrations bring a multitude of benefits to Bright Pattern customers. Customers can easily build uniquely customized workflows tailored for each individual customers’ experience. The integration also provides simple self-service applications for both on-time and recurring payments. The new feature can also route problem or delinquent accounts to a qualified agent to assist in a more personalized experience over multiple channels.

“In the current omnichannel contact center space, it is critical to have a variety of integrations and options available to customers,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “PaySimple is just one of the important integrations Bright Pattern has planned for 2017.”

About Bright Pattern:

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center solutions help simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.