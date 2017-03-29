LCR-Reader and the Probe Connector Ability of LCR-Reader to quickly identify a component is especially important in a school lab.

Canadian Siborg Systems Inc. is reaching out to all educators, students and educational institutions to offer discounts on devices and accessories available in their online LCR-Reader Store. The sale includes the popular LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers LCR- and ESR-meters, including Pro and Bluetooth versions, as well as devices such as LED Testers and SMD Test Tweezers. The discount will reflect the quantity of purchased devices. To take part in this sale, students must present valid student I.D., while teachers can ship to an school’s address.

Siborg has been providing SMT testing solutions since the early 2000’s with the release of the Smart Tweezers LCR- and ESR-meter and later with LCR-Reader. This device revolutionized testing small through-hole and surface mount components with an easy-to-use design that combined a set of sharp tweezers and a high-accuracy multimeter. When the device has a grasp on component Smart Tweezers automatically determines the type of component and best test ranges to use before measuring; all measurement values, including any secondary values are instantly available on the display.

“This ability of LCR-Reader to quickly identify and measure the value of a component is especially important in a school lab where students do their electronic experiments." Says Michael Obrecht, Director R&D at Siborg Systems Inc, “Modern components are very small and mostly not visually identifiable. Once you put a few of them together on the desk, there is no way to distinguish them and they end up thrown away. With just one touch LCR-Reader can tell you exactly what the component is and thus save you money to pay off the LCR-Reader purchase within a year.”

This ease-of-use was continued onto the LCR-Reader devices that were introduced in 2013 as a simpler and more affordable alternative to Smart Tweezers devices. The LCR-Reader offered a high 0.5% basic accuracy and the most important features. In 2016, Siborg created a calibration fixture that allowed NIST traceable calibration of LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers LCR-meters .

The Smart Tweezers LCR-meters have evolved to include higher basic accuracy (0.2%), and more features such as component sorting, offset subtraction, continuity/diode/short testing since their introduction. The latest model, the ST-5S offers the highest basic accuracy yet, at 0.2%, and has recently been adapted to include a Bluetooth version.

Smart Tweezers with Bluetooth is capable of remotely sending test measurements to connected PCs, Android and iOS devices. The sent data can be collected in an Excel-compatible .csv file for later processing. The newest version of this ST-5S-BT2 allows connected programs to send measurement settings data back to the Smart Tweezers. The ability to automatically determine whether a component falls into parameters, and to record all measurement values in real-time, is valuable for tasks where strict quality control is required.

Siborg has also begun offering other devices and accessories for testing components as well as accessories for Smart Tweezes and LCR-Reader. These include:



LED Tester Tweezers with 12 VDC output and adjustable current ratings of 5, 10 and 20 mA. This device combines a set of tweezers to test LEDs and can also test SMT and circuits when connected to a multimeter using the included connector cable.

SMD Multimeter Test Tweezers connect to most multimeters with 4mm jack plugs. The tweezers act as the probes for tweezer-accuracy.

LCR-Reader/Smart Tweezers Kelvin Probe Connector is a shielded two-wire connector that allows LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers to become a full probe station and measure components that would not normally fit between the tweezers’ spread.

Students and teachers are encouraged to visit the LCR-Reader Store to take part in the educational sale from March 28th, 2017 to August 31st, 2017. The discount reflects the quantity of devices and products bought, starting with 15% off. Students must present valid I.D, while teachers can ship to their institutions or provide a P.O. number.

Please visit our Smart Tweezers LCR-meter Facebook Page

Contact:

Siborg Systems Inc

Waterloo, Ontario Canada

Tel 519-888-9906

Fax 519-725-9522

E-mail info(at)siborg.ca