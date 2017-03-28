...the work that Open Sky Group and Clemens have done only adds to the proof points for existing clients considering upgrading to the newest version.

Open Sky Group (Open Sky), and Clemens Food Group (Clemens) announce the successful, rapid upgrade to the latest version of JDA Warehouse Management for Clemens’ PA facility. Clemens, a leading pork producer under the Hatfield brand, handles over a million unique case IDs daily inside their complex, high-volume, FDA regulated operation. The warehouse management system (WMS) was deployed in under six months with a second, highly-automated greenfield site in Coldwater, MI slated to go online in August. This will be followed directly by the deployment of JDA Warehouse Labor Management at both facilities.

“Right out of the gate we imposed an aggressive timeline with a firm go-live date for the project; there was no room for error. Open Sky met the project’s deliverable dates with time to spare. Examples of our early achievements include at three weeks performing receiving functions in the new system and running production line receiving in both systems for a month prior to go-live. Key ingredients for success were Open Sky’s agile methodology and their deeply-experienced project teams,” said Chris Carey, VP, Supply Chain for Clemens.

“Open Sky is leading the charge with rapid deployments of the latest WMS and WLM solutions from JDA. We have the most experience – bar none – and we’re leveraging that with each new project,” says Chad Kramlich, SVP of Client Services for Open Sky Group. “The Clemens team shared our sense of urgency and commitment to the crucial tasks of the project; they were right there with us. As a result, they’ve seen tremendous gains and we’re looking forward to what they’ll achieve in Phase II and beyond.”

Greg O’Sullivan, group vice president, global partner alliances & channels for JDA Software says, “Open Sky Group is truly out in front with the latest releases of JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Warehouse Labor Management. The work that Open Sky and Clemens have done only adds to the proof points for existing clients considering upgrading to the newest version.”

ABOUT CLEMENS FOOD GROUP

Clemens Food Group is a sixth-generation, family-owned integrated pork production operation including farming, processing, transportation, and logistics. Based in Hatfield, PA, since 1895, the company’s heritage is deeply rooted in strong family values and a commitment to being responsible and contributing members of the communities where they operate, always with the highest degree of integrity and ethics. Clemens provides service and brand solutions that help their customers profitably manage and grow their business. Their focus is supplying the highest quality products to partners via a responsive and sustainable system while providing advanced solutions that simplify partners' operations.

ABOUT JDA SOFTWARE

JDA Software is the leading provider of seamless supply chain planning and execution solutions for retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and wholesale distributors. Our unmatched solution portfolio enables our clients to reduce costs, increase profitability and improve visibility so they can deliver on customer promises every time. More than 4,000 global customers run JDA, including 73 of the top 100 retailers, 71 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 13 of the top 16 3PLs. With JDA, you can plan to deliver.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP, AUTHORIZED JDA RESELLER

Open Sky Group (Open Sky) is a consulting company specializing in WMS, Labor and TMS software implementations. Open Sky is also an Authorized Reseller of JDA Warehouse Management (WMS), Warehouse Labor Management (WLM) and Transportation Management (TMS) software. Named twice to the Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest growing private companies, Open Sky strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for implementing Supply Chain solutions.