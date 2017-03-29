Accelerated LTE Data Solutions to be Showcased at Digital Signage Expo

6350-SR LTE Router The Accelerated SR series offers the fastest cellular speeds commercially available from any and all major wireless carriers

Accelerated will present its latest lineup of business-grade LTE networking equipment at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas – booth #1344 at the Las Vegas Convention Center – on March 29th and 30th. Mark Savage will lead the Accelerated team that will demonstrate how clients can benefit from always-available wireless data access to quickly roll out affordable, cloud-managed network connections virtually anywhere.

By leveraging 4G technologies, digital signage providers and operators gain a distinct time-to-market advantage over competitors who opt for wireline solutions such as fiber or DSL. “We are excited to meet with clients and show off our brand-new SR-Series router that supports LTE Advanced,” Savage said. “It offers the fastest cellular speeds commercially available from any and all major wireless carriers.”

Digital signage solutions from Accelerated are built for businesses to be affordable and support the latest 4G standards, allowing content providers to quickly refresh their digital media. Accelerated invites attendees to stop by booth #1344 at DSE to find out how business can benefit from the Accelerated Advantage.

ABOUT ACCELERATED

