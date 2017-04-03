We want to bring a piece of Italy to our Malaysian customers so that they can enjoy the simple pleasures of living like the Italians do.

The official launch of PastaMania Casual Dining Restaurant kicked off on 28 February 2017, with a series of attractive promotions and tantalising galore of authentic Italian cuisine lined up to spice up the food and beverage offerings in Klang Valley.

The PastaMania’s dining environment is designed based on the Italian Piazza concept, which means ‘City Square’, where the bustling of public life takes place. Customers can find Italian neighbourhood pasta shop (Negozio Della Pasta), grocery store (Alimentari) settings and live Gelato (Italian ice-cream) cart in the restaurant. “We want to bring a piece of Italy to our Malaysian customers so that they can enjoy the simple pleasures of living like the Italians do,” said Mr Wilson Lim, Executive Director, International Business, Singapore’s Commonwealth Capital Group.

In Klang Valley, where good food reigns supreme, PastaMania’s carefully curated selection of Italian cuisine will fit right into the palates of its consumers. “We know we have the right formula for Klang Valley from the feedback given by our customers. We have the most extensive pasta menu in town. Our customers love the signature pasta dishes such as chunky minced Beef Bolognese, flavourful Prawn Aglio, creamy Carbonara, cheesy Chicken Salsiccia, delightful seafood Marinara, thin-crust pizzas and our dessert innovation such as Banana Dessert pizza served with Gelato. The food offerings are all Halal,” said Mr Rizal Hakim, Group Managing Director, Foodmach (M) Sdh Bhd, the exclusive area franchisee of PastaMania in Klang Valley, Malaysia.

“We are encouraged by the postive response that PastaMania has received in Sunway Velocity Mall. Business has built up steadily over the weeks. This is manifested in the VIP nights for PastaManiacs. The Foodmach Group plans to open 15 PastaMania casual dining restaurants in Klang Valley within 5 years,” said Mr Rizal Hakim.

“The introduction of the brand reflects our company’s strategy of getting established early in emerging markets and staying the course. PastaMania is now available in strategic relevant markets in Southeast Asia, South Asia, China and the Middle East markets. In a world that’s connected more than ever, customers are craving for cosmopolitan brands like PastaMania. Over the next few months in Year 2017, we are pleased to share that PastaMania will be launching a series of new outlets in Philippines, Sri Lanka and Qatar,” said Mr Lim.