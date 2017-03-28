Windsor Brokers Ltd Introduces the PLN Base Currency

Windsor Brokers has announced to traders that it has introduced the Polish Zloty account denomination on the new MT4 account.

The primary reason for offering the account denomination in the Polish Zloty is because it allows traders to save time and money on currency conversions and to simplify their tax reporting obligations.

The decision came in parallel with the launch of additional payment methods that are commonly used by Polish investors to facilitate transfers to/from their MT4 account(s). The new payment methods are visible to traders once they select the PLN account denomination when opening a new account and requests for transfers are usually processed within 24 working hours.

The Company also has a Polish website and offers a customer support in the Polish language, demonstrating once again that although Windsor Brokers is an internationally recognized investment firm, it endeavors to cater to the needs of its clients locally.

The new MT4 account is quite competitive, offering raw spreads as low as: 0.2 pips on Forex, 1.5 points on DAX, 0.10 cents on Gold and 0.018 cents on Silver. Moreover, traders will be happy to know that this particular account offers commission free trading of major CFD Indices, Energies, Commodities and Treasuries.

Over the years, Windsor Brokers has received international awards for its innovative products, services, partnership programs and customer support excellence.

About Windsor Brokers Ltd.

Windsor Brokers is a leading European Investment Firm that offers online trading to retail and corporate clients from over 80 countries worldwide.

Windsor Brokers Ltd. is licensed and regulated by CySec (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) and EEA Authorized, including the PFSA (Polish Financial Supervision Authority).

The Company’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is currently at 59%, one of the highest in the FX industry worldwide.

The official language of this Press Release is in English. In the event of any translation, the English version shall prevail.

Risk Warning: Margin trading is risky may result in a loss of invested capital.

