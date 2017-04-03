PCB Apps Announces Acquisition of Pivot Security

PCB Apps is a leading global business applications company that delivers Enterprise solutions, and Managed Services operating in 14 locations, serving customers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Pivot Security is an Ireland-based, cutting edge Cloud platform Development Company with patented technology, which seamlessly integrates Enterprise applications to Cloud-Based Mobile, Web, and IoT thru a secure platform. Pivot Platform includes the SDK to develop IOT, Cloud, Mobile Applications and API-based messaging, which are supported by the patented Secure Communication Service.

The acquisition of Pivot Security enhances PCB Apps' position as a global System Integrator delivering the ERP/EPM Solutions on the Cloud with a distinct competitive advantage using Disruptive Technologies. PCB Apps plans to develop vertical-based business solutions utilizing Cloud and Mobile technologies for the enterprise customers. “It’s going to be millennial era and a traditional ERP approach will not satisfy the business user needs anymore. Unique combination with ERP/EPM expertise and Disruptive technologies will enable us to create the Cloud-based enterprise solutions for the traditional and millennial users,” said Nag Karaka, CEO of PCB Apps.

Jacinta Mandyam, Marketing Director of Pivot Security, explained, “The plug-and-play aspects of Pivot Platform eliminates the technical learning curve to produce integrated applications that links all the departments from Sales to Warehouse. In addition, our API driven design allows the customer to build a prototype in less than a week. We are really excited to be part of PCB Apps to enhance the customer experience in the Cloud and Mobile technologies.”

Guru Prasad, CEO and founder of Pivot Security stated, “In a fast paced technology landscape, customers recognize the need to adopt the emerging technologies not only to reduce the costs but also to improve the customer experience thru ease-of-use and centralized information on the finger tips. Now that Mobile, IoT and Security are essential components for every business, PCB Apps with Pivot Platform can provide all three in a fraction of the normal development time and increase ROI.”

The acquisition and continued consolidation strategy is supported by Shamrok, an investment funding company that specializes in funding and advising small-market companies and PNC Finance Services. Pivot Security presents a compelling new addition for PCB Apps' ongoing acquisition strategy.

About PCB Apps

PCB Apps is a pioneer in business applications that delivers enterprise solutions with on-premise and cloud offerings. Founded in 2003, the company operates 14 locations globally serving the customers in Americas, Europe, MEA and APAC with a comprehensive suite of services such as Business Consulting Services, Managed Services, and Hosting/Cloud services to thousands of domestic and international customers. PCB has experience implementing ERP/EPM solutions for global companies in the areas of finance, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, grower management, spirits, pharma and real estate industries. Visit http://www.pcbapps.com for more information.

About Pivot Security

Pivot Security is an Ireland-based, Cloud-based Mobile/IoT Product Company with patented technology that seamlessly combines Cloud-Based Mobile, Web, and IoT in a secure development tool. Founded in 2012, the company has produced its own in-house products ranging from school security to healthcare, together with enterprise solutions, all developed using its patented Pivot Platform.

