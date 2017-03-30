“We are very proud to have two, not one, Golden Keys concierges working for us. This has certainly raised the bar of service in the hotel.” said Ms Anita Chan, General Manager of the Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, a 4-star contemporary Hong Kong hotel best known for its exceptional services and amenities, is proud to announce the recognition of Jon Poon and Bob Lee on becoming members of Les Clefs d’Or (Golden Keys) from the Society of the Golden Keys of Hong Kong. This is an honorable achievement commemorating their years of service excellence and all-round knowledge as Assistant Chief Concierges to the hotel industry. For the Dorsett Wanchai, it further reinforces the hotel’s commitment in delivering their service motto, “Delivering what matters to you”.

Located between Causeway Bay and Wanchai, the Dorsett Wanchai continues with its mission: to create a unique Dorsett experience by delivering what matters to guests. Through personalizing one’s stay with beyond thoughtful services such as a 24-hour Full Stay, Guaranteed One-hour Response for in-house guests, free premium Wi-Fi, and free use of a smart phone, the Dorsett Wanchai fulfills its commitment to delivering what travelers want the most. Not only that, but the services delivered by the front office staff are what sets the standard of excellence in a hotel, especially the concierges whose job is to instinctively know what every guest needs.

This year, Jon and Bob celebrate their 8th year with Dorsett Wanchai as Assistant Chief Concierges. With their impressive length of service, they have been playing vital roles in extending the warmest hospitality to guests and promoting high professional standards among concierges, which is one of the most treasured values of both hotels. Jon reflects: “I am honored to be certified as the keeper of keys, and every opportunity I am given has driven my motivation to build my unique sense of hospitality and dedication.” “From the stages of learning, challenging, and being of service, achieving this certificate brings me a sense of accomplishment and pride, and I will continue bringing my best to my profession,” Bob added.

“We are very proud to have two, not one, Golden Keys concierges working for us. This has certainly raised the bar of service in the hotel. I salute their determination and passion in ensuring all guests receive a unique and unforgettable experience at the Dorsett Wan Chai hotel. They play a huge part in creating a seamless holiday experience.” said Ms Anita Chan, General Manager of the Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong.

To be a certified Golden Keys member, one must have a solid 5 years’ experience in the concierge department with 3 years as an Assistant Chief Concierge of a hotel in Hong Kong. Every Golden Keys member has to go through a rigid interview with the Board of Directors, during which their knowledge of the travel industry, service attitude, and problem-solving skills will be put to the test. Only those who are able to demonstrate a high level of integrity and competency as an all-rounded concierge will be awarded the certificate.

Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong (Formerly Cosmopolitan Hotel Hong Kong)

The award-winning 4-star Dorsett Wanchai Hong Kong is conveniently located between Wanchai and Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island giving its guests easy access to all business, shopping, and sightseeing destinations in the city. The hotel is a mere 8-minute walk to MTR stations, Times Square, and a 10-minute drive from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Dorsett Wanchai Hong Kong offers 8 types of newly renovated rooms and suites ranging up to 48 sq. m. The signature Grand Deluxe Course View Room offers a breathtaking view of the racecourse in front of the hotel. A complimentary shuttle bus service is available to 16 destinations via five routes and all rooms are equipped with 200Mbps high-speed Wi-Fi internet. Other facilities include the Dining House Restaurant that serves the finest Guang-dong and Huaiyang dishes, the 3T Bar, a gym room, and various meeting spaces. Visit: http://www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com

About Dorsett Hospitality International

OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT

Dorsett Hospitality International is an Asia-based hotel group headquartered in Hong Kong. Led by dedicated, passionate and experienced people with an excellent track record in managing and operating hotels, the group has grown from strength to strength over the years.

The group currently has operations in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Kingdom; and continues to rapidly expand and grow with more hotel openings in Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Dorsett Hospitality International owns and manages three brands - d.Collection, Dorsett Hotels & Resorts, and Silka Hotels.

For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit http://www.dorsett.com

Media enquiries:

Ms. Jowie Wong

Senior Communications Manager

+852 3552 1810

jowie.wong(at)dorsetthotels(dot)com

Ms. Wendy Mak

Asst. Marketing & Communications Manager

+852 3552 1808

wendy.mak(at)dorsetthotels(dot)com