With experience ranging from wildlife management to the patent process to space age technology, Ancon Technologies has added a diverse range of new talent to its growing team of innovative professionals. By bringing in experience in general management, product launches, public relations, marketing, international accounts, electronics and engineering, Ancon Technologies is strengthening a workforce that is ready for the challenges of developing, marketing and delivering pioneering environmental monitoring technology.

British nanotechnology research company Ancon Technologies is an innovative leader in developing technologies for environmental monitoring and management, including the unique Nanotechnology Molecular Tagging system, which can detect a wide range of chemical substances from aerosol measurements.

“Ancon Technologies knows that to develop great products, you need great talent,” said Dr. Robert Muir, Ancon Technologies Chief Executive Officer. “In adding Benjamin West, Joanna Stephens and Peter King, our company is strengthening our team in a number of key areas, including management, marketing and engineering, and will give us the knowledge and experience to advance exciting new technologies.”

In general manager Benjamin West, Ancon Technologies is getting 20 years experience in technical and commercial management, bringing proven results in the patent process, product development and commercial launches. He has successfully launched and managed online and retail businesses and holds nine international patents stemming from innovative product development.

West is a chartered engineer with the U.K. government and his credentials include membership in the of Institute of Mechanical Engineers, in addition to a degree from Loughborough University and an Executive MBA from Manchester Business School.

Additionally, West brings international experience to Ancon Technologies, including management of teams in several European countries, as well as Africa, India and Turkey. A native English speaker, he also speaks French, German and elementary Turkish.

“I am very excited about the opportunity that Ancon Technologies offers to develop leading-edge products, services and technologies that can promote safety and convenience for a wide range of users,” West said. “My mission will be able to promote these innovative ideas across borders and in a variety of marketplaces.”

Senior business and marketing executive Joanna Stephens brings to Ancon Technologies proven experience in corporate marketing and public relations, with a focus on the manufacturing and educational sector. She holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in business and finance and a BA with Honours in marketing management from Canterbury College.

Her experience includes nearly seven years in business and administrative support at Howletts Wild Animal Park, where she took on a leadership positions that helped grow her understanding of charitable thinking and management.

“My background in marketing has given me the opportunity to communicate with people around the world and across a wide variety of industries and I look forward to applying these skills in my new business development role at Ancon Technologies,” Stephens said

In Electronics Engineer Peter King, Ancon Technologies is adding a chartered engineer with the Institute of Engineering and Technology. He brings a proven ability in technical project team leadership and electrical engineering. King earned a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) from University of Surrey and later added a Master of Science in electronics and electrical engineering. His experience includes working as a component tester for the European Space Agency and internal technical engineering for Maxon Motor Ltd.

“Ancon Technologies offers the opportunity for me to apply my engineering experience to ground-breaking new technologies that can have a real impact on people’s lives,” King said.

Ancon Technologies is headquartered in Canterbury, Kent, United Kingdom