Renault Retail appoints iThinkMedia to manage SEO and PPC activity

Ashley Wade, Group Digital Marketing Manager for Renault Retail, said:

‘We are delighted to be working together with iThinkMedia to improve our digital presence. The agency really stood out for us due to their data driven approach behind SEO and PPC strategies. We're very pleased with the early results and look forward to building a lasting relationship with IThinkMedia.’

Syed Ali, Head of Search at iThinkMedia, added:

‘We are delighted to be working with a brand that has plenty of growth opportunities in the UK market. Renault Retail are constantly looking at enhancing customer experience and the overall car buying journey by making it slicker and less cluttered. Insights from our PPC and SEO teams will feed into this process to ensure we maintain high visibility in search at all times.’

About Renault Retail Group

Renault Retail Group comprises over 19 automotive Renault and Dacia dealerships and sells one in every four Group Renault vehicles in the UK. Since 1996, Renault Retail Group has sold over 350,000 vehicles in the UK with an annual turnover of £600m.



About iThinkMedia

iThinkMedia are an established UK search engine marketing agency working with an exclusive, diverse client list.

With a highly regarded reputation as specialists in their field, their services are based on over 10 years’ technical experience and professional knowledge at the highest level, practicing only ethical search engine optimisation techniques.

Its approach is to use data-driven strategies to identify and address audience pain points to maximise opportunity within each phase of the purchase journey.

