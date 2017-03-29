February’s Employment Repeats January Growth

Many sectors grew dramatically in February after job losses in January, like the Transportation and Warehousing sector. Others, typically known for recurring monthly growth, like the Financial Activities supersector, either dropped or stalled.

February’s total nonfarm payroll employment was 235,000 jobs, narrowly missing January growth of 238,000 jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, March 10, 2017.

“Employment for the month of February is comparable to past months, only dropping by 3,000 jobs from January 2017 and 2,000 jobs from February 2016,” said Jay Rollins, owner of JobsWeb.com, a leading employment website. “However, many sectors grew dramatically in February after job losses in January, like the Transportation and Warehousing sector. Others, typically known for recurring monthly growth, like the Financial Activities supersector, either dropped or stalled.”

The Transportation and Warehousing sector gained 8,800 jobs in February after having lost 10,200 jobs in January, mainly due to gains within the Truck Transportation subsector. In February 2016, this sector gained only 3,200 jobs.

The Education and Health Services supersector gained 62,000 jobs in February, bouncing back after only gaining 21,000 jobs in January. In December, the supersector gained 50,000 jobs.

The Financial Activities supersector only gained 7,000 jobs in February after gaining 32,000 jobs in January and 22,000 jobs in December.

The Retail Trade sector lost 29,000 jobs in February after gaining 39,900 jobs in January. Job losses primarily occurred in General Merchandise stores, which lost 19,000 jobs; while Sporting Goods, Hobby, Book, and Music Stores; and Electronics and Appliance stores each both lost 9,000 and 8,000 jobs respectively.

Employment gains also occurred in construction (58,000 jobs), manufacturing (28,000 jobs), and mining (9,000 jobs).

