Monria’s Annual St Patrick’s Day Event a Mind Blower

Virtualsense Ltd, a real business operating in a virtual world, announced today that their 2nd Annual St Patrick's Day Event on Monria was a mind blower. Monria is the virtual Moon real estate purchased on November 26, 2015 within Entropia Universe, a Real Cash Economy MMO whose virtual reality platform was developed by Mindark PE AB located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Monria's Management Team presented their 2nd Annual St Patrick's Day Event during the weekend of March 18th and 19th in epic proportions. What better event to elaborate on for an Irish-based company in a virtual world than St Patrick's Day. They gave new meaning to their motto "Expect the Unexpected," and elevated the experiences of the participants attending this event to new heights.

"We are very community centric," says Dark Moon Enigma (game name), Monria's Community Manager, "and we as a team under the leadership of Monria's owner, Eugenio "Anhithe" Wilde (game name) are dedicated to learning what works and what doesn't work by listening to the community."

In conjunction with the in-world virtual event, Monria had a display booth at this year's GamerCon convention that was held in Dublin, Ireland on March 18th and 19th. Monria's in-world event activities were shown on a big screen, and GamerCon attendees were actually able to experience the event first-hand by playing one of two Monria event avatars specifically created for this purpose … Monria Event Girl and Monria Event Guy so that the community knew who to assist.

This year's event topped anything Monria has done in the past and kept participants highly engaged with activities such as the St Patrick's Day Parade which was larger than last year, Hunting and Mining events, Irish-related Fashion Contest, Best in Show Pet Competition, a Scavenger Hunt, multiple boxing and PvP events in Monria's own Boxing Ring, and even an After Event Party.

Probably the most memorable experiences during this 48 hour extravaganza were the unexpected moments that caught everyone off guard ... there's something to be said for the element of surprise. At the end of the parade while everyone gathered on the bridge at the foot of Massacre Hill, total chaos broke out with an attack by high-level creatures called Big Bulk, but also 30 minutes each of an onslaught of two of Monria's boss creatures (Shub-Niggurath and Cultists), as well as the introduction of their higher level Evil Green Leprechaun, all shared loot.

However, the piece de resistance occurred just before the end of the event on Sunday the 19th when all available hunters were summoned to the old abandoned mine elevated above the Main Crater by another of Monria's Management Team, Curtis "Pusherman" Mayfield (game name), where a massive attack took place against the community and its allies by all four of Monria’s boss creatures (Shub-Niggurath, Cultists, Yog-Sothoth, and Shoggoths), along with more Big Bulk that required as much firepower as possible.

Monria had the largest participation ever in one of their events with a long list of winning results.

The video presented is the product of "Anny" Divine Thundergirl (game name), a member of the Monria Media Team, and someone who captures Entropia Universe on film at her Entropia Movies website. Her offering as a collage and story of our St Patrick's Day Event is superbly done and well worth the view.

Monria is a 3D Horror MMORPG with a Cthulhu Mythos-based Storyline that pays homage to H.P. Lovecraft, and all of our creatures are named and designed accordingly. The Monria Team has an exciting roadmap for future development, and leave you with one last thought:

"Expect the Unexpected is not just reserved for our events ..."

For more information about Monria, please contact info(at)monria(dot)com, or visit monria.com.

About Entropia

Universe Entropia Universe is the largest Real Cash Economy Massively Multiplayer Online Game in the world. Entropia Universe offers players the ability to participate in a unique virtual world where they have no monthly costs. Its innovative real money economy uses a virtual currency which has a fixed exchange rate with the US dollar. This allows players to deposit and withdraw real funds for their adventures on any virtual planet or in the real world. Entropia Universe uses a state of the art graphics engine to deliver the highest quality visuals in an MMO today.