Aeroflow Healthcare Responds to American Health Care Act Defeat

This past Friday, March 24, the bill that was in place to overturn the Affordable Care Act was withdrawn with no further plans to revise or reopen the proposal. The Republican bill was set to repeal tax penalties for those without insurance, set new limits for Medicaid spending, and address various issues that Republicans found with the current bill, including revising or eliminating essential health benefits. Within those essential benefits are the preventative care guidelines that allow millions of families to receive specific care without being denied due to pre-existing conditions or pregnancy.

Aeroflow Healthcare works with new and expecting mothers to help them get a breast pump through their insurance, provided as a preventative care guideline. Currently, the Affordable Care Act includes a preventative care provision that allows mothers to receive maternal care benefits including a breast pump covered by their insurance provider.

“Aeroflow Healthcare supports and encourages all mothers, and we are proud to continue helping moms get everything they need for a successful breastfeeding experience,” says Casey Hite, CEO. “We are happy to continue offering our services under the expanded access to important health benefits that the ACA has provided moms. The lifetime advantages of providing breast milk to babies are indisputable, and we hope that access to breastfeeding support continues to grow.”

As a medical equipment provider, Aeroflow focuses on providing access to breastfeeding support, supplies, and services to families. The company will continue to provide breast pumps covered by insurance to new and expecting moms nationwide.

To learn more about getting a breast pump through insurance, visit Aeroflow Breastpumps here.