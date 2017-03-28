Orbex today announced the elimination of commissions from all their account types. Orbex still offers their traders ultra-competitive fixed and variable spreads but now without the cost of commissions, allowing more transparency in calculating trading costs.

Orbex, an international leader in online forex trading, today announced the elimination of commissions from all their account types. These updates will officially launch on March 28th, 2017 to forex traders worldwide.

Devoted to providing the most comprehensive trading experience, Orbex still offers their traders ultra-competitive fixed and variable spreads but now without the cost of commissions, allowing more transparency in calculating trading costs. This change signifies a new milestone in Orbex’s history and the biggest change in the company’s operations since 2014 when AFBFX rebranded to Orbex.

The company has stated that new account types came as a result of intensive research and were developed based on customer insight and an increased demand for flexible investment products.

New account types have inherited many advantages that stem from the current Orbex offerings and reflect the most up-to-date industry developments. All accounts will now have access to:



Leverage up to 500:1

Swap Free Trading

Free VPS Hosting

Industry Leading Trading Signals

Trading Across All Devices

With the launch of new features, traders will have even more trading freedom and will be able to use any scalping strategy on all variable spreads accounts. Additionally, for the first time in its history, Orbex introduces special VIP accounts with expanded capabilities and unprecedented trading conditions.

“This launch is in tune with our ambitious plans to become a broker of choice for traders worldwide. Our experts have developed simple, innovative ways for traders to enter financial markets. No matter how experienced you are, at Orbex you can find a suitable product or service,” – said Zaid Alkhatib, Orbex COO.

To simplify the transition to new accounts, Orbex revamped the registration form and account description pages, providing easy access to essential information with clean design and an intuitive user interface.

Detailed information about the new account types is available on Orbex website.