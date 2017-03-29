Sound Seal Announces WoodTrends is Honored with CISCA Gold Award

New York State Police Project We are very excited and beyond proud to receive the CISCA gold award for this WoodTrends project.” Said Jennifer Chagnon, Director of Marketing for Sound Seal.

Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of acoustical and noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, is pleased to announce that they have received the CISCA gold award for the New York State Police project they recently completed in Albany, New York.

The project combined WoodTrends Topline planks and WoodTrends Standard panels in addition to Sound Quality fabric wrapped acoustical wall panels for a combined total of 5,696 square feet of product. The renovation project was designed to create aesthetically pleasing finishes along with exceptional acoustic performance.

“We are very excited and beyond proud to receive the CISCA gold award for this WoodTrends project.” Said Jennifer Chagnon, Director of Marketing for Sound Seal. Our team worked very hard with Hyman Hayes Associates, AVL Designs and Lewis Engineering to ensure this complex job, like all WoodTrends jobs, was completed with accuracy and precision. The client was very pleased with the end result and we could not be happier to be recognized for our involvement in this fantastic project.”

