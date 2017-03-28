Samanage, the Service Success Company, has now received Pink verification for its portfolio of IT service management (ITSM) software, including Samanage Service Desk and Samanage Service Desk, Enterprise Edition. With this industry verification, the products are recognized as being compliant with the Information Technology Information Library (ITIL®) 2011 version 3.

The solutions’ enabling features were assessed against ITIL terminology, functionality, integration and workflow requirements and were found to be ITIL-compliant by Pink verification.

Samanage Service Desk, Enterprise Edition allows organizations to manage all service interactions with customers and employees in one place. Now, less than a month after its introduction to the market, the solution’s compliance with ITIL best practices is confirmed. Samanage Service Desk, available in several editions to address a variety of customer needs, was released in 2009 and is being successfully used by more than 1,500 organizations worldwide.

“ITIL is the industry standard for ITSM best practices. Following ITIL guidance helps Samanage deliver products that meet the needs of organizations of all sizes and industries,” said Doron Gordon, founder and CEO, Samanage. “This ITIL verification is a valuable industry recognition that both our professional and enterprise service management solutions align with the best practices of ITSM.”

PinkVERIFY is an internationally recognized IT service management (ITSM) tool suite assessment service. ITSM practitioners can trust that the software that has passed the PinkVERIFY assessment has been expertly and objectively identified as aligned with ITIL best practices.

"PinkVERIFY certification shows the kind of commitment to integrated ITSM best practice that customers are looking for," said David Ratcliffe, President of Pink Elephant. "We're happy to congratulate Samanage on receiving this certification for both products and we look forward to seeing their product vision realized in this industry."

