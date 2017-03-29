MAPI 2017 Spring Sales & Marketing Council Meeting We are thrilled to have Laz join us at this important event. Our members are looking forward to his insights in driving growth through innovative yet proven best practices in channel marketing and sales.

Zift Solutions, the leading provider of Channel as a Service(CHaaS), today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Laz Gonzalez will be a featured speaker at the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) Sales and Marketing Council Spring 2017 Meeting in Dallas, TX, April 5-7th.

“When it comes to modern marketing and sales, particularly for manufacturers, the ‘build it and they will come’ approach just doesn’t work,” said Gonzalez. “I’m excited to share my insight into activating an entire channel ecosystem by aligning sales and marketing.”

Gonzalez’s presentation, “Aligning Sales and Marketing Efforts to Drive Manufacturing Success,” is scheduled for 8:15 to 10 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2017 at The Adolphus (1321 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75202). His presentation will explore the foundational elements to drive sales and marketing alignment and capture more channel revenue, including manufacturing industry use cases and demonstrations on marketing to, through, and for distributors and channel partners.

“We are thrilled to have Laz join us at this important event. Our members are looking forward to his insights in driving growth through innovative yet proven best practices in channel marketing and sales,” said Cam Mackey, Senior Vice President of Operations and Partnerships for MAPI.

A prominent industry analyst and well-recognized thought leader, Laz Gonzalez has served as strategic advisor to leading B2B channel programs worldwide. Before joining Zift Solutions as Chief Strategy Officer in 2016, Laz was Group Director of Channel Sales and Marketing Strategies at SiriusDecisions, where he published extensively on channel management, partner recruitment, enablement and lead generation, while contributing to the development of transformative frameworks, such as the SiriusDecisions Channel Program model.

The MAPI Marketing Council provides a roundtable forum for senior sales and marketing leaders working with manufacturing companies and industrial distributors to share best practices on issues such as voice of the customer, segmentation, marketing automation, B2B social media, and commercial excellence. The Council’s semiannual meetings focus on roundtable dialogue among peers from leading B2B manufacturers.

For more information about the upcoming MAPI event and to register for the event, visit: https://www.mapi.net/events/marketing-council-meeting-spring-2017.

About Zift Solutions

Nearly 70% of channel leaders rely on Zift Solutions to build and grow more profitable channel partner programs. Zift Channel as a Service automates channel marketing, sales and operations processes – and integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to provide faster ROI and deliver better results. To learn more, visit http://www.ziftsolutions.com, join the conversation via the blog Channel Chatter and follow us on Twitter @zift.