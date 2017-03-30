7.5 million Americans are at the risk of cyberstalking.

OneRep, a tool for protecting a person’s private information, has launched an automated opt out system. Now it automatically removes personal records from 65+ people search websites and data broker databases including Spokeo, Intelius, TruthFinder, InstantCheckMate and PeopleFinders. The main aim is to protect one’s online privacy and reduce the risk of identity theft. The service is focused on the USA market.

“7.5 million Americans are at the risk of cyberstalking. Every day we come across cases when publicly available personal information can ruin not only reputation, but also put people into a life threat,” says the Product Manager of OneRep, Dmitry Bukuyazov. “More than 1000 people use the service and already proved the efficiency of the new tool: the opt out process has become faster and more productive. Besides, this technology allows to reduce the cost of the service, making it affordable to thousands of American citizens. Online privacy is not a privilege for a small group any longer.”

The service works as follows: an individual provides the information he/she wants to protect. After that, the data is processed by OneRep removal tool which scans the Web in accordance to the received information. Nothing else is required on the clients' end, OneRep team is taking over here.

Dzmitry has also this to say: “We have created a OneRep blog as we are striving to share our knowledge with readers and help them navigate in cybersecurity related issues without problems. The team covers all aspects of the online privacy sector starting from the removal difficulties and ending up with life hacks aiming to simplify self-removal.”

Also OneRep offers a free privacy analysis, which means that the team will scan 65 sites (upon the request) for personal records and tell where they are exactly located. If an individual wants to remove records by him/herself here are free opt-out instructions.