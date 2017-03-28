Leland Kruvant to be promoted to President & CEO, effective April 24. During his tenure as President, Leland implemented a strategy that grew the company, attracted outstanding talent and reinforced our continued service to our clients, partners and beneficiaries throughout the world.

Leland Kruvant will be promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding co-founder and current CEO Charito Kruvant, who will become Chair of the Board of Directors, effective April 24, Creative Associates International announced today.

Leland Kruvant, who currently serves as President of Creative, will assume responsibility for the company’s strategy, corporate functions and operations divisions. He is only the second CEO to serve in the company’s distinguished, 40-year history.

In announcing the promotion, Charito said Leland is the right person to lead the company.

“During his tenure as President, Leland implemented a strategy that grew the company, attracted outstanding talent and reinforced our continued service to our clients, partners and beneficiaries throughout the world,” says Charito, who co-founded Creative in 1977. “This is the right time for me to turn the company over to the next generation of leadership.”

Leland Kruvant was named President in 2014 after serving as the company’s Vice President for Strategic Planning. Since then, Creative has expanded its geographic and programmatic reach in Central America and Africa, as well as launched new technical areas.

Today, Creative implements more than 40 projects in 27 countries on behalf of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the U.S. State Department, the Millennium Challenge Corp., the U.K. Foreign & Commonwealth Office and the Government of Honduras, among others.

“I am honored by this appointment and the opportunity to lead the team of extraordinary professionals of Creative,” says the 46-year-old Leland Kruvant. “Charito’s accomplishments as one of the most visionary leaders in international development speak for themselves. All of us at Creative look forward to building upon her legacy of accomplishments.”

Leland Kruvant applauds the company’s diverse workforce, its culture of service and dedication to implementing sustainable programs.

Pablo Maldonado will continue as Chief Operating Officer and has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors.

ABOUT CREATIVE ASSOCIATES INTERNATIONAL

Creative Associates International works with underserved communities by sharing expertise and experience in education, elections, economic growth, governance and transitions from conflict to peace. (http://www.CreativeAssociatesInternational.com)

Based in Washington, D.C., Creative has active projects in more than 27 countries. Since 1977, it has worked in nearly 90 countries and on almost every continent. Recognized for its ability to work rapidly, flexibly and effectively in conflict-affected environments, Creative is committed to generating long-term sustainable solutions to complex development problems.

Creative has grown to become one of the leaders among the U.S. private sector implementers of global development projects. Creative is minority owned and operated.

To learn more about Creative Associates International, please visit: http://www.CreativeAssociatesInternational.com