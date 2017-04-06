Carpet One Floor & Home teams up with the American Kennel Club. We know that our customers love their dogs and we’re excited to be supporting an organization that is helping to give dogs, and the people who care for them, safer, happier homes.

Carpet One Floor & Home has teamed up with the American Kennel Club (AKC) and supporting the AKC Humane Fund with a $10,000 donation, to show their appreciation for dogs and dog-lovers during their Relax, it’s…Lees Flooring Sale which runs from March 2nd through April 10th.

The Relax, it’s…Lees carpet featured in the flooring retailer’s promotion is one of their most pet-friendly brands. With stain-resistant attributes and an even a 25-year “No Exclusions” stain warranty that covers stains most other stain warranties don’t. One of the most significant stains covered under this warranty is pet stains.

“Our Relax, it’s…Lees brand has always been closely tied to pets,” said Terri Daniels, VP of Public Relations at Carpet One Floor & Home. “During this campaign, we really wanted to show our love for dogs and our appreciation for our customers who have pets in their homes.”

The AKC Humane Fund supports dogs and the people who love them through grants and scholarships to individuals and organizations who are helping dogs. These include:

Grants for Domestic Violence Shelters that Permit Pets

The AKC Humane Fund gives grants to shelters that house victims of domestic abuse with their pets. Too often, fear for the safety of a beloved pet is enough to keep a victim of domestic violence suffering in a dangerous situation at home. AKC Humane Fund grants help these pet owners find peace and safety and transform their lives.

Rescue Grants

The AKC Humane Fund also provides funding for non-profit rescue organizations to cover the cost of veterinary care and vital supplies needed to help dogs find their forever homes.

Scholarships

The AKC Humane Fund awards thousands of dollars in scholarships every year to students who are pursuing education focusing on the care of pets and the advancement of responsible pet ownership.

“We know that our customers love their dogs and we’re excited to be supporting an organization that is helping to give dogs, and the people who care for them, safer, happier homes,” said Daniels.

In addition to donating to the AKC Humane Fund to help support their mission, Carpet One Floor & Home will be using their social networks to help get the word out about the Fund and sharing pet care tips from the AKC.

“We appreciate the generous contribution from Carpet One Floor & Home,” said Gina DiNardo, Vice President of the American Kennel Club. “Their donation will help us to provide more funds to organizations who are a making a difference every day in peoples’ and dogs’ lives.”

More about Carpet One Floor & Home and their pet-friendly flooring options can be found on their website at CarpetOne.com or at a Carpet One Floor & Home store. For more information and to make a donation to the American Kennel Club Humane Fund, visit AKCHumaneFund.org.

About Carpet One Floor & Home

Carpet One Floor & Home is North America’s leading floor covering retailer, with 1,000 independently owned and operated locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Carpet One Floor & Home stores are known for a broad selection of carpet, wood, laminate, ceramic, vinyl, and area rugs, including exclusive brands like Lees® and Bigelow® Stainmaster™. They offer a unique customer experience with the exclusive SelectAFloor™ merchandising system that simplifies the shopping experience and The Beautiful Guarantee®, which guarantees that the customer will be 100% happy with their floor. Carpet One Floor & Home is also the home of the exclusive Healthier Living® Flooring Installation System.

About The AKC Humane Fund

The AKC Humane Fund, Inc. unites animal lovers in promoting the joy and value of responsible pet ownership through education, outreach and grant-making. It’s the only public charity that directly supports pet-friendly domestic violence shelters. The Fund also aids Breed Rescue groups and awards scholarships to students pursuing professions that strengthen the human-animal bond. The AKC Humane Fund’s Awards for Canine Excellence are given each year to promote the important role dogs play in our lives. Contributions to the AKC Humane Fund are fully tax deductible as allowed by law under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code. For more information, visit http://www.akchumanefund.org.