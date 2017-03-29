Worthington Galleries Names New Curator, Event Coordinator

“We are thrilled to have Carolyn and Amanda join our team,” said Michael Keever, CEO of Worthington Galleries.

Tremmel recently relocated to Nashville from Florence, Italy where she worked at Palazzo Pitti, Palazzo Davanzati, and the Museo Nazionale del Bargello organizing exhibitions, conducting curatorial research, and in art conservation.

A native of Sundance, Utah, Tremmel will lend her expertise to gallery management, directing acquisitions, and researching the provenance of the Worthington collection. She has years of experience in curatorial roles at various institutions in both Italy and the United States.

Tremmel holds a Master of Arts in Museum Studies from Marist-LDM Florence Branch Campus in Italy. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in art history and Bachelor of Science in anthropology from the University of Utah. She is fluent in French and Italian. Tremmel served as a volunteer for the Utah Museum of Natural History and the Utah Museum of Fine Art during her undergraduate coursework.

Also new to the Worthington team, Carolyn Hommes joins the gallery as a professional photographer and special events coordinator. Her duties will include local artist outreach.

Hommes, previously of Boonsboro, Md., most recently managed her own photography business. She has expertise in gallery lighting, hanging, and framing.

Hommes is a graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College with a Bachelor’s of Arts in photography. As part of her studies, she participated in the National Gallery of Art Seminar – a 10-day research project of works displayed in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

“Carolyn’s photography expertise along with Amanda’s curatorial experience will be a real asset to Worthington as we continue to expand,” Keever said.

Worthington Galleries has two locations in the Middle Tennessee: Gallatin and in the Historic Arcade in downtown Nashville. Worthington participates each month in one of Nashville’s most popular events, the First Saturday Art Crawl.

About Worthington

Worthington Galleries owns what is considered to be the largest collection of fine art in Tennessee and among the largest most comprehensive collections in the country. The Worthington collection includes important examples of paintings from all major movements including prehistoric, Renaissance, modern and contemporary as well as the works from the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Visit http://www.worthingtongalleries.com to browse Worthington's online inventory which is updated daily.