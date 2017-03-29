America's First Tea Gin Wins Gold Medal

Carl Ethan Akeley The fresh spring water "is something that sets us apart," according to Ethan Miller, Dented Brick's Head Distiller.

Dented Brick Distillery recently was awarded a gold medal at 2017 Distilled: Spirit and Cocktail Competition at the San Diego County Fair. The San Diego County Fair, presented by Albertsons | VONS, hosts one of the best spirit competitions in the country, with more than 180 entries from 85 distilleries judged by industry professionals, the competition awards the best of the best.

Dented Brick Distillery was awarded a Gold Medal in the Gin (Regional Terroir) spirit style category for its Carl Akeley “Tea” Gin, named for notable explorer and animal conservationist Carl Akeley (of the American Museum of Natural History fame). In addition to the unique Rooibos tea addition, Akeley Gin features a short list of botanicals giving a deep flavor profile like no other. The “no short cut” base spirit is made in house with Utah grown organic, non-GMO wheat and rye. From our custom pot still and proprietary distillation techniques we render the oils and flavors of the botanicals. We then use organic juniper, orange and lemon peel and the rooibos tea in the gin basket to create a buttery herbaceous sipping gin.

One feature of Dented Brick that makes its products unique to its Utah facility is the water. From the snowcap peaks to our on site artesian well flows the purest most pristine water into every bottle we sell.

The fresh spring water "is something that sets us apart," according to Ethan Miller, Dented Brick's Head Distiller.

Dented Brick Distillery was extremely honored to achieve this level of award given the level of competition. The competition included entries from Diageo, E&J Gallo, Beam Suntory and other corporate giants. Dented Brick's Antelope Island Rum was previously awarded a bronze medal at the American Craft Spirits Association peer reviewed competition. It has been reviewed in Got Rum? magazine with a buy rating, and received a 91 from The Tasting Panel. In addition to this most recent gold medal, Dented Brick has won two bronze medals for it's Roofrasier vodka.

Attend the 3rd Annual Distilled: Spirit and Cocktail Festival: From 1-5 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, during the San Diego County Fair. Distilled will raise a glass to honor the best distillers and mixologists throughout San Diego and beyond! More than 100 different spirits including some rare and hard-to-find bottles will be ready for tasting.

VIP Admission for $125 includes a souvenir glass with unlimited samplings of spirits and signature cocktails, access to the VIP lounge and patio featuring gourmet food stations with unlimited grazing, and admission to the San Diego County Fair. General admission tickets for $33 includes a 10-tab wristband (each tab is for 1/4-oz pours on distilled spirits and 1-oz. pours of mixed cocktails), and admission to the San Diego County Fair. Purchase before April 15 and save $10.

About Distilled - San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Competition : The third annual Distilled, San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Competition is produced by the 22nd District Agricultural Association in conjunction with the San Diego County Fair. The competition is open to commercially licensed spirit producers and distributors worldwide. Award winners are featured in the Distilled - San Diego Spirit & Cocktail Festival on June 24, during the annual San Diego County Fair, presented by Albertsons|Vons. The Festival is open to the public and celebrates quality spirits, craft cocktails and some of the finest distilleries. The San Diego County Fair is the largest county fair in the United States, drawing more than 1.6 million visitors annually.

For more information, visit distilledsandiego.com