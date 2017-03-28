United Nations Foundation President Kathy Calvin issued the following statement on the sweeping executive order expected to roll back regulations on greenhouse gas emissions:

“This Executive Order is a disappointing retreat from the domestic and international leadership needed to transition to the clean energy economy of the future and meet the global climate challenge. The United States is looked to as a leader in bold, innovative solutions to climate change. Our country’s global competitiveness is also strengthened if we embrace the clean energy economy of the 21st century. This Executive Order weakens our hand. Clean, renewable energy is the engine of growth, creating jobs and galvanizing innovation and technology development across all sectors.

“Communities, businesses, cities, and nations everywhere are actively making investment and policy decisions that both promote the bottom line and protect the planet. America should lead, not be left behind, on climate change action.

“The world is making clear and convincing progress on combating climate change, even as economies grow: A recent report from the International Energy Agency found that global carbon dioxide emissions from the energy sector in 2016 were flat for the third year in a row, even as the global economy grew by more than 3%. The trend was most pronounced in the United States, where the economy grew by 1.6% while emissions dropped 3%.

“Cutting emissions doesn’t mean weakening our economy – on the contrary, driving new energy solutions provides the U.S. with exciting opportunities to lead the world in innovation and action while protecting our planet and people. America’s businesses agree: Recently, more than 1,000 companies signed on to a letter urging the U.S. Administration to honor its commitments and work to fulfill the Paris Agreement.

“We hope the Administration moves quickly to recognize that climate action and ongoing commitment to the Paris Agreement are good for health, good for jobs, good for national security, and good for our economy. In short, climate action is good for America.”