For the first time, patent owners and attorneys are now able to manage and track their patent prior art citations worldwide using one automated system, transforming the way that patents are managed and monetized.

Practice Insight, the leader in big data analytics software has expanded its product range with the release of Citation Eagle, the world’s first fully automated patent citation monitoring software. Users can search companies’ and law firms’ patent portfolios within a database of more than 1.5 billion records. The software can identify who the patents are owned and managed by and their legal status, eliminating the requirement for manual patent number uploads.

Citation Eagle gives control back to the patent owners and attorneys, who can access and easily manage their patent alerts at any time, eliminating their reliance on third parties to manually monitor their portfolio. The alert results are focused on business needs, drastically reducing the time that professionals had to spend to extract relevant information from traditional patent search or tracking databases.

Developed in cooperation with patent attorneys and licensing experts, the advanced search and filtering features are intuitive and relevant to the specialized needs of the users. Citation Eagle’s database is updated daily, ensuring that users receive timely information that can be actioned well ahead of set deadlines for opposition or infringement procedures. Users only receive alerts that are a direct match to their alert filters rather than being inundated with numerous irrelevant citation notifications.

“Citation Eagle’s customized alert functionality considers opportunity and timelines for opposition or infringement procedures, enabling law firms to generate in-house business and licensing opportunities for their clients,” said Mr Thomas Haines, Founder and Managing Director, Practice Insight. “Additionally, patent owners can save thousands of dollars in possible litigation costs by being informed of possible patent infringements well ahead of key patent deadline dates.”

Citation Eagle is available online at citationeagle.com.

Citation Eagle Key Features



Advanced search & filtering system created by patent attorneys and licensing specialists

Alert system that considers opportunity and timelines for opposition or infringement procedures

Records updated daily from more than 90 IP offices

Customised business intelligence sent to your inbox or displayed in your dashboard

About Practice Insight

Since 2010, Practice Insight has been at the forefront of Intellectual Property Big Data analytics. We build software that brings big data from disparate systems together into simple interfaces for IP professionals to easily obtain the insight they need to make better business decisions.

Practice Insight´s powerful products include Filing Analytics, the world’s most competitive market and analysis IP database and WiseTime, a fully automatic time capturing program.

For more information visit practiceinsight.io.