Hop extraction technology based on the ShockWave Power™ cavitation technology by Hydro Dynamics, Inc. (HDI) will be part of the Craft Brewers Conference in Washington, D.C on April 11-13, 2017. Brewers can learn more about cavitation hop extraction in booth #6139 and how the ShockWave Xtractor™ technology can allow them to produce the same great tasting beers using significantly less hops. The technology is already installed in several major breweries and has made award winning beer.

The ShockWave Xtractor™ harnesses the normally destructive power of cavitation and controls it so its pressure fluctuations can be used for increased hop flavor extraction. With the proliferation of craft breweries the demand for hops and the prices have increased. When the ShockWave Xtractor™ technology is applied to the different processes within the brew-house, combined with expertise in hop utilization, it allows brewers to produce bitter beers with up to 50% less bittering hops and aroma hops for dry hopping.

The ShockWave Xtractor™ technology is an easy retrofit for breweries and the cavitation allows for greater extraction of the flavors without heavy shear that can destroy proteins or create difficult to separate fines. Using less hops also allows brewers to produce more beer by throwing away less product in the form of beer soaked hops. Hopping speed can also be increased, especially in dry hopping. Brewers can also use the ShockWave Xtractor™ technology to impart other flavors including fruits, coffee and chocolate. The ShockWave Xtractor™ can also provide similar advantages in liquor, wine and other products.

About Hydro Dynamics

Hydro Dynamics, Inc. is located in Rome, Georgia and is the developer and manufacturer of the cavitation based ShockWave Power™ technology embodied in the ShockWave Xtractor™. The ShockWave Power™ technology uses the physical phenomenon of cavitation, normally known as destructive force, and harnesses it to solve critical industrial mixing, extraction, crystallization and heating problems. The ShockWave Power™ technology can now be found on five continents in applications ranging from biodiesel production to hops extraction for beer. Learn more at: http://www.hydrodynamics.com.