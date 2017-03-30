Incisive Surgical Announces Sale of Two Millionth INSORB Stapler

Incisive Surgical, Inc. today announced the sale of its two millionth INSORB® Absorbable Skin Stapler on March 21, 2017. The unique INSORB Absorbable Skin Stapler is a revolutionary new skin closure technology that places an absorbable staple entirely underneath the skin to close surgical incisions. Patients and clinicians now have a more patient-centric option for rapid skin closure. This patented device has won several national awards, including the 2006 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation of the Year Award for medical devices. Incisive Surgical is the only company in the world that is commercially marketing this technology.

“We are extremely proud of reaching this significant milestone of selling our two millionth INSORB Skin Stapler,” said John L. Shannon, Jr., president and chief executive officer. “This is a testament to the profound clinical and economic benefits of our innovative surgical modality for patients, clinicians and providers, as well as the efforts of our exceptional team of employees and independent sales partners throughout the world.”

Prior to the launch of the INSORB Stapler, only two options were available for closure of long surgical incisions – absorbable sutures or metal skin staples. Absorbable sutures result in comfortable and cosmetic incisions, but lengthen the operative and anesthesia time of surgery which increasing costs and the potential for patient complications. Although rapid to use, traumatic metal staples puncture and pinch the skin which may result in increased pain and compromised cosmetic closures. Many patients refer to their metal skin staples results as “railroad track” scars. In addition, metal staples require removal which may be inconvenient, costly and painful. The INSORB Stapler eliminates the potential of sharps injuries to the clinical staff – an increasing concern for healthcare professionals.

The INSORB Absorbable Skin Stapler offers the speed of metal skin staplers with the cosmetic results and comfort of absorbable sutures. The INSORB Stapler places absorbable staples entirely underneath the skin that dissolve within the body in a matter of months. INSORB Staples do not pierce and puncture the skin, and eliminate the anxiety, pain, cost and inconvenience of post-operative staple removal. With the introduction of the INSORB Absorbable Skin Stapler in 2005, there is now a rapid closure technology that does not create additional injury to the patient.

There is an increasing body of literature substantiating the profound clinical and economic benefits of the INSORB Skin Closure Technology. A recently-published breakthrough peer-reviewed clinical study conducted by the prestigious Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of Virginia titled: “The Influence of Absorbable Subcuticular Staples, Continuous Subcuticular Absorbable Suture, and Percutaneous Metal Skin Staples on Infection in Contaminated Wounds,” concluded: “INSORB™ staples were shown to [have] a significantly lower incidence of wound infection and inflammation when compared to continuous intradermal suture.”

Authors of a peer review study conducted at The Mayo Clinic and District One Hospital published in October 2011 found that “our results suggest that the use of [INSORB Absorbable] staples for skin closure at the time of cesarean section may lead to less in-hospital analgesic use … are associated with less pain immediately post-operatively when pain can be the most difficult to control… [and] would result in a cost savings of approximately $200 per patient even after considering the higher cost of the absorbable staple device.”

“The results of these peer-review clinical studies have found significant clinical and economic benefits of the INSORB Stapling modality compared to absorbable suture and metal skin staples,” said Shannon. “Furthermore, in the evolving healthcare environment, patient satisfaction is of increasing importance. Many patients view traumatic metal skin staples that pierce and puncture the skin as ‘barbaric’, and are increasingly requesting an alternative. The INSORB Staple may result in higher patient satisfaction with significantly lower costs resulting from less pain and fewer complications. Today we participate solely in the operating room in obstetrics, gynecology, plastic, general, thoracic, vascular and orthopedic surgery. Longer term we intend on participating in virtually every specialty that closes skin such as the emergency room, dermatology suite, and even in the primary care setting.”

Incisive Surgical has been awarded national group purchasing organization agreements with Vizient, Premier, HealthTrust Purchasing Group and Intalere.

About Incisive Surgical

Incisive Surgical, Inc. is a privately-held company established to develop innovative, high quality patient-centric skin closure solutions that offer superior clinical and economic value. The Company holds eleven INSORB Patents – eight in the United States and three international patents with additional patents pending. For more information or to request a media kit, contact info@insorb.com or visit http://www.insorb.com.