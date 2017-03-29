IntelliSoft Group Welcomes New Client Value Manager

IntelliSoft Group, LLC, a leading provider of healthcare credentialing, provider enrollment and contract management software as well as credentials verification organization (CVO) services, is proud to announce and welcome Renee Cook as the company’s Client Value Manager.

In this position, Renee will be responsible for interacting regularly with clients from across the country to ensure the needs of existing customers are met and obtain feedback on the quality of service, value delivered and overall customer satisfaction. In addition, she will be available to assist those customers interested in temporary or full-time CVO services.

Renee comes to IntelliSoft from Konica Minolta Business Solutions where she served as Account Executive/Government and Education Specialist responsible for maintaining the existing account base and prospecting for new business opportunities.

Prior to Konica Minolta Business Solutions, Renee was an Account Executive for CBS Radio’s Boston-based office. In this capacity, she strategized, prospected and managed the relationship between CBS Radio and various clients across industry segments. She also developed customized multi-media marketing campaigns and maintained customer relationships. Her experience also includes various positions held at Meditech, a leading electronic health record (EHR) software company.

Renee is also an experienced entrepreneur as Owner/Personal Trainer of The Body Strong where she provides personal training and nutrition counseling.

“We are excited to welcome Renee to the position of Client Value Manager,” said Mitchell Martin, President of IntelliSoft Group. “Her experience, knowledge, and expertise in client services and healthcare technology will serve us well and bring great value in providing a high-quality, professional and competent customer experience.”

About IntelliSoft Group, LLC

Based in Nashua, NH, IntelliSoft Group, LLC is a leading provider of medical credentialing, provider enrollment, and documentation management software in combination with CVO services. The company’s products, IntelliCred, IntelliApp, and IntelliContract are used by hundreds of healthcare systems, hospitals, managed care organizations, credentials verification organizations, individual practice associations, and sub-acute healthcare organizations. IntelliSoft Group’s CVO Division, IntelliCVO, offers one of the most innovative credentials verification services available for customers that require a temporary or full-time outsourcing option. Learn more by visiting the IntelliSoft Group website at http://www.intellisoftgroup.com/

