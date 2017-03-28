KWizCom Announces Partnership with Mitrasoft

KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Mobile Solution, as well as multiple other turn-key SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online) designed to expand Microsoft SharePoint, is pleased to announce that Mitrasoft is the newest member of KWizCom’s Global Partner Network. Mitrasoft is now part of the prestigious group of System Integrators, VARs, Distributors and Consulting Firms with proven expertise in Microsoft Technologies that have joined KWizCom's partner program.

Mitrasoft was founded in June 1996 and it is a fast-growing group of IT companies focusing on providing IT products, services and solutions. It is noteworthy that one thing about the company that has not changed over the years is Mitrasoft’s vision of providing the best products and the best solutions for their customers.

“Having partnership with KWizCom, we hope to be able to extend our market reach and grow our business by getting more opportunities and delivering focused solutions that give values by making SharePoint even better for our customers,” advises Lusiana (Director) from Mitrasoft.

Mitrasoft and KWizCom will work closely to deliver Microsoft SharePoint based top-notch add-ons and apps for Office 365 for joint customers. “We are very happy to welcome Mitrasoft to our partner network and look forward to a continuous and advantageous joint collaboration,” says Nimrod Geva, the Product Group Manager of KWizCom Corporation.

Partnership with KWizCom facilitates reaching new customers with innovative leading edge products achieving increased sales and profits for both companies. KWizCom Partners benefit from joint activities, a special discount program arrangement with sales incentives, training, licenses to KWizCom add-ons for internal use, technical support, sales and marketing support, and much more. KWizCom has a standing partnership invitation and any interested parties are encouraged to inquire further by visiting the KWizCom website.

About Mitrasoft

Mitrasoft is a fast growing group of IT companies focusing on providing IT products, services and solutions. Mitrasoft's main business includes providing software licensing, system integration services, outsourcing, maintenance, training, business solutions and custom application development. To learn more about Mitrasoft and the solutions and services the company offers, please visit http://www.mitrasoft.co.id.

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom is a leading provider of SharePoint Forms, Mobile, Wiki solutions, and over 70 other add-ons for SharePoint on-premises and apps for Office 365. KWizCom software is available to federal, state and local government agencies through GSA schedule.

KWizCom is a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner is headquartered in Toronto, Canada to find out more about the company visit http://www.kwizcom.com.

