Nationally renowned speakers provided interactive workshops, educational panels and motivational movements for 4th-8th grade girls and their moms, all focused on building confidence, compassion and independence in girls of all ages.

A Mighty Lass is an organization that provides the tools and strategies that girls need to develop into strong, brave and confident young women. The creators of this program realized early on that the best way to empower young girls is to develop deep, nurturing relationships with their mothers. The MPower event is also geared towards empowering mothers to be the best version of themselves so that they can raise powerful girls.

Amanda Ferranti appeared at MPower 2017, speaking at a workshop that drew over 100 mothers and their young teenage daughters. Amanda showed how pressure and fear can dominate situations. Mentally Tough: The Psychology of Sports and Decision Making was her workshop that used competitive activities and fun, interactive exercises, to demonstrate strategies that increase focus and establishes a sense of calm, even in the most stress filled situations.

Amanda believes that to grow to full potential as an athlete or self-reliant adult, a mind as well as a body must be trained. The workshop discussed strategies for staying relaxed under pressure, rebounding from mistakes, handling last minute self-doubts and developing self-confidence.

Amanda Ferranti is a Certified Mental Skills Consultant by the Association for Applied Sports Psychology. She is also the founder of Ferranti Empowerment, a soccer training institute that teaches young athletes the physical and mental skills they need to excel to their full potential. Ferranti Empowerment uses an individualized, creative and organized approach to mental skills training.

Amanda’s appearance at MPower 2017 was sponsored by the NY Surf Soccer Club. The NY Surf Soccer Club is a registered 501(c) 3 non-profit organization whose mission is to generate the next generation of U.S. National Team and professional players from the New York metro region.

Amanda Ferranti has a track record of success in her business and on the soccer field. She played for the Long Island Rough Riders (Northeast Division Champions), Princeton University (Ivy League Champions, NCAA Final Four semi-finalist), and the HBC Fury (7 x State Champions, 3x Regional Champions, 3x National Finalists). Amanda also has a diverse background competing in multiple sports including swim, basketball, lacrosse, and dance.

Amanda’s passion to succeed has translated into the mission at Ferranti Empowerment. Life favors the mentally tough. That is a skill that can be cultivated and celebrated in everyone. For more information please visit http://www.ferrantiempowerment.com