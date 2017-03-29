Icynene University "With our growing portfolio of AIA-accredited courses, Icynene took the initiative to offer industry professionals enhanced education opportunities to acquire the CEU credits they need to maintain their professional accreditation,” said Betsy Cosper.

Pioneers of water-blown spray foam insulation, Icynene, today announced the formal launch of its new online continuing education learning portal for architects – Icynene University.

Intended for architects seeking to acquire continuing education credits towards their professional accreditation, Icynene University offers a range of spray foam insulation-related courses. All courses on Icynene University have been accredited by The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and can be completed at the individual’s preferred pace.

“I am delighted that Icynene has been able to introduce Icynene University as new source of learning for architects, design professionals and structural engineers across the United States. With our growing portfolio of AIA-accredited courses, Icynene took the initiative to offer industry professionals enhanced education opportunities to acquire the CEU credits they need to maintain their professional accreditation,” said Betsy Cosper, VP Marketing for Icynene.

“Through Icynene University, users can create their own profile and take courses at their own pace allowing them to complete courses when it best suits them. Plus, users can review completed courses, track the number of courses they’ve completed and print off their completion certificates,” said Ms. Cosper.

With new courses being added regularly, Icynene University will be an important learning resource for those seeking to gain a deeper understanding of spray foam insulation, its principles and how it can be used effectively in a range of applications in commercial and residential construction.

Icynene University can be found at ce.icynene.com.

