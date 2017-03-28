The Award Committee representing No Kid Hungry presented Church's Chicken with the Newcomer of the Year Award at Church's Headquarters in Atlanta. “We are honored and extremely humbled to receive this award from No Kid Hungry,” said Joe Christina, CEO of Church’s Chicken. “We look forward to what this year’s campaign will do to help even more kids across the country.”

No Kid Hungry, the organization that partners with restaurants and hospitality brands to help end childhood hunger in America, recently presented Church’s Chicken® with the Dine Out for No Kid Hungry Newcomer of the Year Award to celebrate Church’s® 2016 campaign. The award is in recognition of one of the strongest-ever showings by a new partner. Presented on March 27, at Church’s headquarters in Atlanta, the award was received by Church’s CEO, Joe Christina; Church’s Senior Director of Advertising, Georgia Margeson; Church’s CMO, Hector Munoz; and Church’s Senior Director of Brand and Product Strategy, Jennifer Chasteen; on behalf of the entire brand. The award committee representing No Kid Hungry included CEO and Founder, Bill Shore; Senior Director of Dine Out for No Kid Hungry, Diana Hovey; and Senior Manager of Corporate Partnership, Kate Steele.

“When an iconic brand takes such an active role, with excitement and motivation to make big strides from the very beginning, it’s a relationship we’re proud to spotlight,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Director of Dine Out for No Kid Hungry. “We greatly appreciate the generosity of Church’s and its customers for their ongoing commitment to help us ensure America’s children have reliable access to healthy meals.”

In April of 2016, Church’s launched its first-ever Dine Out for No Kid Hungry campaign with a goal of helping support the organization’s endeavors to expand hunger-ending efforts for children across the country. Despite being a pilot promotion in company-owned and select franchised locations, the brand wanted to make a substantial first impression with its results. Through the efforts and generosity of its franchisees, employees, and customers, Church’s successfully raised more than 3 million meals for the organization—double what the brand set as an initial goal.

“We are honored and extremely humbled to receive this award from No Kid Hungry,” said Joe Christina, CEO of Church’s Chicken. “We look forward to what this year’s campaign will do to help even more kids across the country.”

Yesterday was also the kick-off of the second-year fundraiser. From now until April 23, 2017, Church’s popular coupon booklet will be sold in participating locations while supplies last for just $1. The booklet features more than $20 in savings on Church’s menu items, and 100% of the $1 donation goes to No Kid Hungry. Every dollar raised provides 10 meals to children facing hunger. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/onedollar.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit http://www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 5 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

###