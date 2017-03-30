Illumiti Selected by Tomlinson Group to Implement SAP S/4HANA®

We are very excited to work with a market leader like Tomlinson on this important project. SAP S/4HANA is a truly revolutionary platform that will enable Tomlinson to gain access to all of the data they need, in real time, to drive strong decisions.

Illumiti, a leading systems integration and management consulting company, today announced that Tomlinson Group has chosen to implement SAP S/4HANA® and Illumiti as its implementation partner.

Tomlinson Group is a leader in transportation infrastructure and environmental services throughout Eastern Canada. Providing a comprehensive range of products and services in quarrying, construction, trucking and environmental industries, Tomlinson delivers the highest standard of quality and value to its customers.

Tomlinson Group chose SAP S/4HANA for its capabilities to help drive new efficiencies, its fit with the company’s lines of business and ability to scale to meet future growth in Canada and internationally.

SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite, built on the SAP HANA® platform, with on-premise and cloud deployment options. It is designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organization, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

“We are very pleased to be implementing SAP S/4HANA and excited about its ability to support the growth of our construction and environmental business lines,” said Vince Siemens, Corporate Controller, Tomlinson Group. “The tremendous functionality of SAP S/4HANA, combined with its in-memory capabilities, will enable us to access the information we need to drive strong decisions.”

Siemens continued, “Our company is at an exciting point in its history. We anticipate strong growth both organically and potentially through acquisitions over the next few years. SAP S/4HANA provides us with a strong foundation along with the ability to scale with us as we grow, both in Canada and internationally.”

Commenting on the choice of Illumiti as the implementation partner for this project, Siemens said, “We felt that Illumiti was the right match for our company. The team at Illumiti worked hard to understand our unique needs. This understanding, combined with their knowledge of the construction space, made Illumiti the right choice for us.”

“We are very excited to work with a market leader like Tomlinson on this important project. SAP S/4HANA is a truly revolutionary platform that will enable Tomlinson to gain access to all of the data they need, in real time, to drive strong decisions. Our team at Illumiti looks forward to getting started on this project and collaborating with Tomlinson to ensure its success,” said Nir Orbach, President and CEO of Illumiti.

The first phase of the implementation project is planned for completion in late 2017.

About Illumiti

Illumiti is a leading systems integration and management consulting company with offices in Canada, the U.S. and Switzerland, serving customers globally. Its team enables customers to realize their vision by leveraging the world’s leading on-premise and cloud-based business applications. Illumiti helps its clients achieve optimized operations in the key areas at the core of their business, by implementing custom-fit solutions from SAP and other vendors faster, at a lower cost, and at a lower risk than other alternatives. Illumiti is a member of United VARS, which is an SAP platinum partner.

For more information please contact Christopher Dippell, Marketing Director, Illumiti (416) 508-0491

http://www.illumiti.com.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA, SAP Fiori and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.