CRMNEXT Among the First APN Partners to Support Amazon Connect

CRMNEXT, a leading provider of CRM in financial services globally, will support customers using Amazon Connect, an innovative, new cloud-based contact center service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). As one of the first AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners to support Amazon Connect, CRMNEXT is able to help banks expand the use of intelligent assistants and improve the overall customer experience when interacting with the bank by phone.

CRMNEXT customers using Amazon Connect will have access to the powerful integrations and process automations that CRMNEXT provides to make branch, call center and digital customer experiences frictionless and productive for both customers and bank team members.

Based on Amazon’s own customer service system, Amazon Connect allows companies to set up and manage innovative cloud supported customer contact centers that make phone interactions a world-class experience. By migrating contact centers to the cloud, businesses using the CRMNEXT platform will be able to benefit from Amazon Connect’s powerful functionality. Currently, more than one billion bank customers and three quarters of a million bankers are supported on the CRMNEXT platform.

"Every interaction is an opportunity to exceed customer expectations and strengthen the customer-bank relationship. By integrating our bank omni-channel platform with Amazon Connect, CRMNEXT is continuing to deliver on our commitment to enhance the customer experience at every touch point," said Joe Salesky, CEO of CRMNEXT, Inc.

Amazon Connect integrates with Amazon Lex to provide natural customer conversations, using skills-based routing if a customer needs to speak with an agent. In addition, contact centers using Amazon Connect will be able to leverage CRMNEXT’s capabilities to “view and do” even more for the customer, seamlessly delivering experiences that are tailored to them and that change dynamically based on outstanding items or their recent interactions in any channel.

About CRMNEXT:

CRMNEXT is the leading global provider of CRM solutions in financial services. A Gartner Magic Quadrant company, CRMNEXT continues where traditional CRMs leave off. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enabling world-class, omni-channel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. Simplifying tasks for bank customers and team members and pioneering a new "universal banker" approach to customer service and growing the customer relationship. With more than 3/4 million bankers and a billion customers supported by the platform globally, CRMNEXT effectively recalibrates banks’ potential to grow engagement, drive profitability and deliver innovation. For more information, visit http://www.crmnext.com.

