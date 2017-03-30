“Ryan possesses a rare combination of insight from unique vantage points that will be enormously valuable to Metrostudy clients,” said David Brown, Senior Vice President of Metrostudy.

Metrostudy, a Hanley Wood company and the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and related industries nationwide, has appointed Ryan Brault as Regional Director for Metrostudy’s Phoenix and Tucson markets. Mr. Brault will oversee all operations for Metrostudy’s Phoenix and Tucson markets, including consulting with builders, developers and financial institutions regarding housing and economic market conditions.

Prior to joining Metrostudy, Ryan held key strategy, acquisitions and feasibility roles with Pulte and Meritage Homes from 2013 to present. From 2002 through 2013, he was employed by the cities of Urbana, Illinois and Mesa, Arizona spearheading redevelopment and economic development initiatives. Mr. Brault holds a degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Illinois and a Masters in Real Estate Development from Arizona State University.

“Ryan possesses a rare combination of insight from unique vantage points that will be enormously valuable to Metrostudy clients,” said David Brown, Senior Vice President of Metrostudy. “First as a key strategic marketer with two of the nation’s top home builders and second as a specialist in the economic development divisions for two major cities where charged with attracting and encouraging quality new developments and redevelopment.”

About Metrostudy

Metrostudy is the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and residential construction industry. Metrostudy’s actionable business intelligence informs investment decisions that mitigate risk and grow revenue for builders, developers, lenders, suppliers, retailers and manufacturers. It’s the construction industry’s only integrated data intelligence solution supported by the most extensive U.S. geographic coverage. Learn more at Metrostudy.com.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, both digital and print, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.