Left, Lilly Ledbetter - Equal Pay Activist. Right, Nina Vaca, Pinnacle Group CEO Nina Vaca has made her mark on history as a leading advocate for women in commerce, says Molly Murphy MacGregor, NWHP Executive Director.

Pinnacle Group Chairman and CEO Nina Vaca is among a select group of 13 women named as 2017 National Women’s History Project (NWHP) National Women’s History Month Honorees. The National Women’s History Project is dedicated to the recognition and celebration of women throughout history to ensure that each generation is inspired by the accomplishments of previous generations. This year’s honorees are all “Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business,” who have expanded the role of women in both business and the paid labor force, paving the path to greater success for women everywhere. Honorees include groundbreaking entrepreneurs, labor leaders, and iconic activists, including former Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman, and former Secretary of Commerce Barbara Hackman Franklin. All honorees represent over a century of progress for women in commerce.



The youngest of this year’s honorees, Nina Vaca is a successful entrepreneur and vocal advocate for women, dedicated to advancing and empowering women globally. As the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Pinnacle Group, she has built a twenty-year track record as a mentor and champion of women leaders. Recognizing a severe shortage of women at the highest levels of corporate leadership and entrepreneurship she founded “At the Table: Women in Business and Leadership,” housed under the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to give women access to resources they need to grow their businesses as well as access to some of the country’s most prominent business leaders. As a White House-appointed Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Vaca has traveled globally sharing her story and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. She is also passionate about expanding opportunities for women in STEM fields, and serves as the Entrepreneurship Council Chair of the Million Women Mentor initiative and actively supports STEM initiatives in local schools.



“Nina Vaca has made her mark on history as a leading advocate for women in commerce,” says Molly Murphy MacGregor, NWHP Executive Director. “As a business leader and trailblazer, she paves the way for other women to reach greater success. Vaca inspires women to reach greater heights and perfectly embodies what it means to be a trailblazer in business.”



“I’m incredibly honored to be named a National Women’s History Month Honoree. As women, we have shaped history through our dedication and hard work. I applaud the National Women’s History Project for recognizing the importance of our contributions and ensuring they are remembered in history. NWHP assures our accomplishments inspire the next generation," says Nina Vaca.

Other 2017 Honorees include: Rebecca Anderson – Community and Economic Development Organizer, Lilly Ledbetter – Equal Pay Activist, Kate Mullany – Organized First All-Female Labor Union, Lucy Gonzalez Parsons – Labor Organizer and Socialist Leader, Barbara “Dusty” Roads – Flight Attendant’s Union Leader, Andra Rush – Founder/CEO Rush Group, Maggie Lena Walker – Businesswomen and Community Banking Leader, Yvonne Walker – President, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Addie L. Wyatt – Labor Union Leader and Civil Rights Activist, and Norma Yaeger – First woman stockbroker to be permitted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).



ABOUT NINA VACA

Nina Vaca is one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs. She has been named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, an NBC Innovator, and a Goldman Sachs Most Intriguing Entrepreneur. For the past nine years she has been named one of the 101 Most Influential Latinos in America. During her 20 years as Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group it has grown explosively, and in 2015 it was named the WPO fastest growing women-owned business in America. Vaca is also a committed civic leader dedicated to helping build businesses and communities globally. Vaca is Chairman Emeritus of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and serves as Chairman of its Foundation. For more information, please visit http://www.ninavaca.com.

ABOUT PINNACLE GROUP

Pinnacle Group is a leading provider of information technology services and IT workforce solutions. Pinnacle Group includes Pinnacle Talent Solutions, its information technology staffing and professional services division; Pinnacle MSP, its managed services division; Pinnacle Payrolling, providing payrolling and independent contractor compliance services; and Pinnacle Canada, providing all three divisions of services in Canada. Pinnacle Group has become one of the largest providers in its industry, with thousands of IT professionals providing services across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.pinnacle1.com.



ABOUT NATIONAL WOMEN’S HISTORY PROJECT

The National Women’s History Project (NWHP) was founded in 1980 to broadcast women’s historical achievements. With a motto of ‘Our History is Our Strength,’ the NWHP recognizes and celebrates the diverse and historic accomplishments of women by providing information services and educational and promotional materials.

For more information please visit http://www.nwhp.org.